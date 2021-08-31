North Sea Troll Phase 3 Project Online

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) has announced that production has started from the Troll phase 3 project in the North Sea.

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) has announced that production has started from the Troll phase 3 project in the North Sea.

Recoverable volumes from Troll phase 3, which will produce the Troll West gas cap, are estimated at up to 347 billion cubic meters of gas. Converted into oil equivalent this amounts to 2.2 billion barrels, Equinor highlighted. Investments in the development are approximately $921 million (NOK 8 billion), according to Equinor, which revealed that the development has a break-even price below $10 and CO 2 emissions of less than 0.1 kg per barrel of oil equivalent.

Troll phase 3 consists of eight wells in two templates, a new pipeline and umbilical connecting the templates to Troll A, and a new gas processing module on the platform. The project is expected to extend the Troll A platform’s life past 2050.

“Troll phase 3 is one of the most profitable projects throughout Equinor’s entire history, while at the same time featuring production with record-low CO2 emissions,” Arne Sigve Nylund, the executive vice president of projects, drilling and procurement at Equinor, said in a company statement.

“This is thanks to large gas reserves and a development solution mostly based on existing infrastructure, such as pipelines, the processing plant at Kollsnes and, not least, the Troll A platform which receives power from shore,” Nylund added in the statement.

Kjetil Hove, Equinor’s executive vice president for exploration and production in Norway, said, “Troll phase 3 will extend the life of Troll A and the Kollsnes processing plant beyond 2050, and the plateau period by five to seven years”.

“This will help secure jobs offshore, at Sandsli and at Kollsnes for both Equinor and its suppliers for several decades into the future,” Hove went on to say.

In a video posted on its Twitter page showing Troll Phase 3 coming to life, Bjorn Laastad, the Troll Phase 3 director, described the project as “intense” and “exciting”.

Troll phase 3 is now on stream. This is a highly profitable project and the gas is produced with very low CO2 emissions. The project has been delivered without serious personal injuries. High value, low carbon – and always safe. — Equinor (@Equinor) August 30, 2021

The original start-up date for Troll phase 3 was in the second quarter of 2021, but pandemic-related labor shortages and infection control measures delayed the date, Equinor outlined.

Equinor Energy AS holds a 30.58 percent operated interest in Troll Phase 3, with Petoro AS holding a 56 percent stake, AS Norske Shell an 8.10 percent interest, TotalEnergies EP Norge AS a 3.69 percent stake and ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS holding the remaining 1.62 percent interest.

Equinor notes on its website that Troll is Norway’s largest gas producer, with large reserves still left in the ground. After more than 20 years of production, 65 percent of the gas has still not been recovered, according to the company. Over the course of 25 years, Troll A has contributed to transforming the energy consumption in Europe from coal to gas and was the first platform on the Norwegian continental shelf to be electrified, Equinor highlighted.

On June 30, Equinor brought the North Sea Martin Linge oil and gas field online. Expected recoverable resources at the site are approximately 260 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to Equinor, which noted that, at plateau, the field will produce around 115,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

In October 2019, Equinor announced the production start-up of the North Sea “giant”, Johan Sverdrup. The field has expected recoverable reserves of 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent and is expected to produce 720,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day after 2022, Equinor’s website shows.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com