North Sea Transition Authority Opens Investigation

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) announced recently that an investigation has been opened into whether a company, which it said was awarded a license in the 28th Licensing Round in 2014, has “failed to comply with several obligations”.

These include drilling an exploration well and shooting a 3D seismic survey, the NSTA highlighted, without revealing the name of the company in question. The NSTA said the investigation will examine the situation surrounding the license, which it said had been previously extended, “and in light of changes to company ownership”.

Dependent upon the results of the investigation, a fine of up to $1.15 million (GBP 1 million) could be levied if the company is found to have failed to meet its obligations, the NSTA outlined.

The NSTA warned the industry that it will not hesitate to take action against companies that fail to meet their license obligations. It said it is committed to supporting the UK’s drive for energy security and expects companies awarded “valuable” North Sea licenses to progress exploration and, where appropriate, production as quickly as possible.

“Ensuring the UK’s energy supply is vital, so it is important that companies meet their license obligations and progress projects as quickly as practicable,” Jane de Lozey, the NSTA interim director of regulation, said in an organization statement.

“The NSTA is committed to ensuring the growth of the UK’s energy supply and will not hesitate to take action in cases where companies fail to meet their obligations,” Lozey added.

The NSTA notes on its site that, when considering whether or not to take action using formal powers, the organization will review an issue alongside its prioritization criteria, which it highlights includes - strategic significance for the NSTA, NSTA time and cost, and the likelihood of success.

Back in May this year, the NSTA announced that it had extended the UKCS mediation pilot in order to gather further data to judge its overall value. The NSTA revealed at the time that the pilot would be extended until at least six mediations have taken place or until December 31, 2023, whichever is sooner. The scheme was first launched in 2020 to gauge whether or not mediation is helpful in resolving disputes between oil and gas licensees, operators and infrastructure owners.

In April, the NSTA announced that it had fined Shell UK Limited $62,347 (GBP 50,000) and served it with a sanction notice for breaching five field production consents.

