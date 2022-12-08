North Sea Transition Authority Looking for Head of Decom

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) is currently hiring for a head of decommissioning, based in Aberdeen.

The full time, permanent role comes with a salary of GBP 118,830 ($144,779) and requires a “basic” level of security clearance, according to a job advertisement posted on the organization’s website. The closing date for applications is December 18, with interviews anticipated in January next year, the advertisement revealed.

“We’re looking for a strategic thinker with sound judgement to head up our decommissioning team and lead a team of talented specialists,” the NSTA said in a statement posted on its Twitter page.

“This challenging role plays a critical role leading and influencing industry,” the NSTA added in the statement.

The head of decommissioning leads the decommissioning team and reports to the director of supply chain and decommissioning, the NSTA outlined in its advertisement. The postholder is responsible for delivering the NSTA Decommissioning Strategy, working with industry to repurpose infrastructure where appropriate and enable cost efficient decommissioning to meet the target to reduce decommissioning costs by 10 percent by the end of 2028, the ad noted.

The NSTA’s current head of decommissioning is Pauline Innes, who was appointed in December 2019. In an organization statement at the time, the NSTA, then named the OGA, highlighted that Innes worked for the Scottish Government in social and economic policy before joining the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in 2015 to work in offshore oil and gas decommissioning.

The NSTA regulates and influences the oil, gas and carbon storage industries and helps drive the North Sea energy transition, the organization’s website outlines. Decommissioning and repurposing are key enablers of the energy transition, according to the NSTA’s site, which notes that the decommissioning of the UK’s offshore oil and gas production facilities is a major industrial challenge.

