North Sea SURF Decom Project Concludes
Maritime Developments (MDL) reported Wednesday that it has completed a subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) decommissioning project in the U.K. Continental Shelf (UKCS) for Helix Robotics Solutions.
The project’s work scope called for retrieving seven cables, umbilicals, flowlines and jumpers linked to a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in the U.K. North Sea, MDL noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
“This was our first mission with Helix, and I hope that the experiences on this job are a solid base for a successful working relationship going forward,” remarked Paul Marshall, project engineer with MDL.
MDL pointed out that its equipment spread comprised a second-generation reel drive system, TTS-4/140 Series Tensioner and deck deflectors onboard the Skandi Acergy construction support vessel. The firm explained it used the spread to spool the project under tension onto two installation reels that it supplied.
“The challenges on this project revolved around the age and fragility of the products, moving schedules, as well as COVID-related personnel restrictions,” continued Marshall. “We worked closely with the client to optimize the execution of the on-board operations, including change to tensioner squeeze settings and pads changeouts to suit the different products.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
