North Sea Rig Used for Marvel Black Widow Movie

Well-Safe Solutions revealed Friday that the Well-Safe Guardian crew welcomed a small number of the production team from Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ onboard, back in 2019.

The Marvel team used scanners and shot textured photography, capturing details to use as part of the visual effects on screen, Well-Safe Solutions noted in a statement posted on its Twitter page.

“We are excited to see the end result,” the company said in the statement.

This isn’t the first time Well-Safe Solutions has hosted the entertainment industry. Back in May, the company revealed that it had taken part in filming for the UK Channel 4 series ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ in summer 2020, “with strict covid procedures in place”.

The company’s semi-submersible Well-Safe Guardian rig was the location for a task on the show, which was said to have showcased the oil and gas sector’s finest safety culture.

The Well-Safe Guardian is described by Well-Safe Solutions as a highly efficient and very experienced Earl & Wright 700 series mid-water semi-submersible unit, which has been optimized specifically for well decommissioning operations in the UK as part of multi-well, multi-operator well campaigns. Well-Safe Solutions acquired the Well-Safe Guardian back in 2019, before putting the unit through an extensive overhaul, modernization, and upgrade program in Port of Nigg, Scotland.

Black Widow is a film about Natasha Romanoff’s quests between the Marvel films Civil War and Infinity War. The film, which was released on July 9 in the Unites States, has so far grossed $80 million in the U.S. and Canada, and $158 million worldwide, according to IMDb.

Well-Safe Solutions provides a ground-breaking approach to the safe and cost-efficient decommissioning of on and offshore wells, its website states. The company, which is based in Aberdeen, is headed by chief executive officer Phil Milton, who has more than 30 years of experience in the oil and gas sector.

