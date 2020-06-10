North Sea Players Support Logistics Software Project

PlanSea Solutions CEO Jim Cargill says the industry partners will help turn an 'innovative and transformational concept' into new offshore industry tools. PHOTO SOURCE: PlanSea Solutions Ltd.

PlanSea Solutions Limited, a company spun off from Scotland’s Robert Gordon University (RGU), reported Tuesday that it is developing artificial intelligence (AI)-based software that could streamline offshore oil and gas logistics in the North Sea and beyond.

In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, PlanSea revealed that it is developing marine logistics optimization and efficiency software to assess vessel utilization and efficiency in the U.K. Continental Shelf (UKCS). The announcement follows PlanSea’s receipt of funding from the Aberdeen-based Oil and Gas Technology Centre (OGTC).

PlanSea noted the initiative stems from preliminary work by RGU and OGTC finding the marine logistics software could lead to potential cost savings of up to 25 percent on annual industry spending exceeding GBP 300 million (US$384 million). The firm stated the project could help marine logistics players reduce carbon dioxide emissions, adding it will integrate RGU-developed optimization algorithms and software tools that have already been applied onshore in the telecommunications and haulage sectors.

“Innovation and new technology has a key part to play in the next chapter of our industry’s future so we are pleased to have secured funding for this important cutting-edge technology which promises to save money and contribute towards Net-Zero,” commented Jim Cargill, PlanSea co-founder and CEO.

PlanSea noted the OGTC funding will allow it to develop the marine logistics software, optimization tools and web applications over the next 12 months. It also stated the software will be developed in partnership with BP, CNOOC International and Equinor to ensure the project is industry-led and that the software can be applied in the UKCS and internationally.

“The partnership with BP, CNOOC International, Equinor and the OGTC is a great example of industry collaboration and will be critical in turning this innovative and transformational concept into a set of powerful tools for the industry,” stated Cargill.

OGTC Digital Transformation Solution Centre Manager Stephen Ashley remarked his organization maintains a key focus on the digital supply chain.

“From the outset, we have been looking at how the industry can improve the efficiency, particularly vessel utilization,” he noted. “(W)e are supporting PlanSea to develop a marine logistics optimization capability which has the potential to unlock significant value on the UKCS through improved offshore logistics.”

