North Sea Platform Gets Digitally Mapped

Neptune Energy has revealed that the Cygnus platform in the North Sea has been digitally mapped by Aberdeen-based Eserv as part of the oil and gas company’s new partnership with the 3D technology specialist.

The development, which is part of Neptune’s ongoing digital transition of its assets, means onshore teams can now take a virtual walkthrough of the entire Cygnus platform, plan work and monitor changes in the physical structure of the platform.

“We are excited to be early adopters of such innovative technologies which can enhance the efficiency and safety of our operations, reduce costs and offshore travel, and enable greater collaboration between our onshore and offshore teams,” Neptune Energy UK Managing Director, Alexandra Thomas, said in a company statement sent to Rigzone.

“The use of digital technologies is particularly valuable at this time, given restrictions on travel and the necessity for social distancing offshore,” Thomas added in the statement.

Eserv Managing Director, Dan Millard, said, “although remote and digital data solutions have come into their own this year due to travel and logistical restrictions, we have been advancing advocates of using 3D data to revolutionize the offshore maintenance and asset integrity space for a number of years now”.

“It’s really gratifying for us to collaborate with a highly innovative and progressive operator such as Neptune Energy,” Millard added.

Neptune holds a 38.75 percent operated stake in the Cygnus asset, with Spirit Energy holding the remaining 61.25 percent interest. The Cygnus production platform is capable of producing approximately six percent of UK domestic gas demand, according to Neptune.

In August 2018, Neptune unveiled a Google Street View tour of the Cygnus platform. A Neptune spokesman told Rigzone at the time that the online tour was an attempt to make facts about the oil and gas industry more accessible to the public, particularly to the younger generation.

To take a fly through of the digitally mapped version of the Cygnus platform, click here.

