North Sea Operator Extends Semisub Vessel Contract
CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited (HKG: 0883) has exercised two of three available 30-day options to extend its contract for the Safe Boreas semi-submersible accommodation support vessel, vessel owner Prosafe SE (Oslo: PRS) reported Friday.
The move will keep the Safe Boreas at the Buzzard complex in the U.K. sector of the North Sea through September of this year, Prosafe noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
Built in 2015, Safe Boreas can accommodate 450 people and boasts two 50-tonne cranes and more than 10,764 square feet (1,000 square meters) of deck space for maintenance and support capabilities, according to Prosafe’s website.
CNOOC points out on its website that Buzzard is one of three platforms that it operates in the U.K. North Sea, with the others being Golden Eagle and Scott. Located in approximately 315 feet (96 meters) of water roughly 62 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Aberdeen, Scotland, Buzzard is the highest-producing field in the U.K., notes CNOOC.
CNOOC owns a 43.21% interest in the Buzzard field and facilities, with Suncor Energy UK Limited (NYSE: SU) (29.89%), Chrysaor Limited (LON: HBR) (21.73%), and One-Dyas UK Limited (5.16%) holding the remaining stakes.
