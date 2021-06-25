North Sea Operator Awards Rig Monitoring Contract

Var Energi has awarded 4Subsea a three-year service agreement to monitor and analyze wellhead integrity for the West Phoenix rig, 4Subsea reported Thursday.

Seadrill Limited’s (OTCMKTS: SDRLF) West Phoenix semi-submersible is under contract to Var offshore Norway until September 2023, with options to extend the contract to January 2024, according to Seadrill’s First Quarter 2021 Fleet Status Report. 4Subsea noted that its three-year services deal with Var will ensure safe operations for Balder Future drilling and completion operations.

Located in Norway’s Production License (PL) 001, the Balder Future project will increase oil recovery from the North Sea’s Balder area and extend the field’s life to 2045, Rigzone reported in June 2020.

4Subsea noted that it will use its “SWIM” service to measure movement and strain on the wellhead. The company stated the service creates a digital twin of the well and riser systems, integrating boundary conditions and updated sensor data – analyzed by the firm’s “4insight” digital service. It added the service applies advanced algorithms, machine learning, and domain expertise to monitor fatigue damage accumulation, well support, and structural integrity.

“We are pleased that Var Energi has chosen SWIM and 4insight for their drilling and completion operations on Balder Future operations,” remarked 4Subsea CEO Peter Jenkins. “These services have proven to reduce operational risk and costs during complex operations and are great demonstrations of the digital transformation of offshore operations to increase safety.”

Eni (NYSE: E) and private equity investor HitecVision own 69.85% and 30.15% stakes in Var, respectively, according to Var’s website.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.