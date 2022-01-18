North Sea Majors Set to Spend More on UK Wind Than Oil
The biggest North Sea fossil-fuel producers are set to invest more in the region’s wind power in the coming years than in its oil and gas.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE and BP Plc, which won rights to develop wind farms off Scotland this week, are shifting their spending priorities as they retreat from the aging oil province amid the accelerating energy transition.
“Even before the ScotWind round, TotalEnergies was set to spend more over the next few years on offshore wind than on oil and gas development in the U.K.,” said Norman Valentine, a research director at consultant Wood Mackenzie Ltd. “BP’s capital investment in U.K. offshore wind was also set to eclipse oil and gas by mid-decade even without its new ScotWind projects.”
BP, which aims to spend $5 billion a year on renewables worldwide by 2030, plans a $10 billion Scottish wind project. For Shell, its two proposed Scottish sites could push its wind investment above U.K. oil and gas spending in the second half of this decade, Valentine said. The firm currently channels as much as $3 billion a year into renewables globally and $8 billion to its upstream unit.
While the majors still retain a presence in North Sea oil and gas, they’re a shadow of what they once were. Half a century ago Shell and BP discovered the iconic Brent and Forties fields, which at their peak each pumped half a million barrels a day. Now Shell is in the process of dismantling Brent, while BP no longer owns Forties, whose daily output has dwindled to just 20,000 barrels.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- ADNOC Comments on Fire
- Successful GOM Drilling Enables Low-Cost Development
- Russia Seen Struggling to Keep Up With OPEC+ Hikes
- Ex-ConocoPhillips Rep Joining OGUK
- Shell Gets Rights To Develop 5GW Wind Farm Off Scotland
- No Pay Off For Lundin In Norwegian Well
- Transocean Gets Drilling Work On Carbon Capture Wells
- Wintershall Dea Exits Brazil
- Petrobras and Novonor to Sell $1.5B Braskem Stake
- North Sea Majors Set to Spend More on UK Wind Than Oil
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- API Issues Call to Action to Biden
- EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast for 2022
- Baker Hughes Annual Meeting Cancelled
- Diesel Markets Are Soaring
- McDermott Secures Mega Offshore Contract
- Aramco Moves into Russia's Backyard with New Deal
- Standard Chartered Sees $100+ Oil
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week