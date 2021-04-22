North Sea Field Gets Life Extension

Spirit Energy has announced that its 100 percent owned York gas field has been given another three years of life following a successful extension project.

Spirit Energy has announced that its 100 percent owned York gas field has been given another three years of life following a successful extension project.

The Southern North Sea field achieved first gas from the project, which was sanctioned in May 2020, on April 18. The project is expected to result in an extra 18 billion cubic feet of gas, according to Spirit, which said the field is important for the company. York has produced 45 billion cubic feet of gas over the past eight years after first coming online in 2013.

Extension work at the field comprised activities both onshore and offshore, including a walk to work campaign. The project included re-routing the York gas to the Dimlington Gas Terminal, accessing its onshore gas compression facility, moving from its previous export route via the Easington Gas Terminal.

“First gas from the project is a result of hard work and determination of the joint team of Spirit Energy, Perenco, Centrica Storage Limited, and our supply chain partners,” Girish Kabra, Spirit Energy’s director for North Sea operated assets, said in a company statement.

“It is good to see York producing safely again after a short pause for the life extension project … It’s a great achievement and we’ve done it despite the challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic,” Kabra added.

“Access to low pressure compression at Dimlington brings a new chapter to the York field, giving a minimum of three years extension to its producing life. There is some non-first gas related work remaining on the project, including a well intervention to further optimize production, which is scheduled to be completed later in the year,” he continued.

Spirit Energy is an exploration and production company focused on the UK, Norway, and the Netherlands. The business was formed in 2017 following the combination of Centrica plc’s exploration and production business with Bayerngas Norge AS.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com