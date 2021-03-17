North Sea Exploration Ban Impact
A potential ban on new exploration licenses in the North Sea would have limited impact on the medium- and long-term outlook.
That’s according to Rystad Energy analyst Sonya Boodoo, who communicated with Rigzone after a Telegraph story reported the UK was mulling a ban on new oil exploration licenses in the North Sea and considering ending permits in 2040.
“The UK is a mature region with limited exploration upside in that time frame,” Boodoo said in the statement. “In terms of production, we forecast that less than five percent of production will come from yet to be awarded acreage by 2040,” Boodoo added.
In response to the Telegraph article, Oil & Gas UK’s (OGUK) sustainability director Mike Tholen said, “any curtailment of activity by licensing constraints risks impeding the UK’s ability to deliver a net-zero future, damaging our domestic supply chain, and increasing energy imports whilst exporting the jobs and skills”.
“The UK’s offshore oil and gas industry recognizes the urgent need for change and was one of the first sectors to commit to be a net-zero industry by 2050, setting demanding interim targets to halve its own emissions by 2030,” Tholen stated.
“By working together, we can help deliver the energy transition, providing the oil and gas the UK will need for decades to come while cutting the impact on the environment,” he added.
When asked to confirm if the UK was considering a ban on new oil exploration licenses in the North Sea, the UK Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) highlighted that a review the government launched on the future UK offshore oil and gas licensing regime in September last year was still ongoing. A BEIS spokesperson also sent the following response to Rigzone:
“Our review into the future of the oil and gas licensing regime seeks to ensure it remains compatible with our target to reach net zero emissions by 2050. This commitment also forms part of the Energy White Paper published in December”.
“We will agree a transformational North Sea Transition Deal with industry in the coming months to create jobs, retain skills, and deliver new business and trade opportunities to support the sector’s transition to a lower carbon future,” the spokesperson added.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell Completes $2.5B Deal
- US Drivers Burning More Gas
- Shale Producers Find Themselves in Unusual Position
- OGUK Maintains 30,000 Job Cut Prediction
- Will AI Replace People in Oil and Gas?
- Senate Confirms Fracing Foe as Interior Secretary
- ExxonMobil Cautions Against Activist Investor Proposals
- North Sea Exploration Ban Impact
- Texas Lawmakers Target Energy Discrimination
- OGA Launches Net Zero Stewardship Expectation
- New Venezuela Gasoline Stations Actually Have Fuel to Sell
- BP Exits KAZ Oil Projects to Focus on Ren Strategy
- Qatar Ships First UAE Oil Cargo Since Embargo End
- Shell Completes $2.5B Deal
- US Drivers Burning More Gas
- Neptune's Europe Activities Support 11,000+ Jobs
- Bilfinger Salamis UK Appoints Ex-Petrofac Leader
- Europe LNG Market Gets Less Localized
- Headwinds Remain for Malaysia's Natural Gas Ambitions
- Libya Gets Back on the Oil Map
- No Roaring USA Shale Industry to Respond to OPEC+
- Conoco COO Retires
- Could Biden Order Kill GOM Oil and Gas?
- Texas Governor Addresses Skyrocketing Energy Bills
- US Sees Largest Production Disruption Ever
- Exxon Cutting Hundreds of Workers in Singapore
- New Venezuela Gasoline Stations Actually Have Fuel to Sell
- USA Sells 10+ Million Barrels of SPR Oil
- Biden Jobs Assurances Backfire with Oil and Mining Workers
- ERCOT Directors Resign