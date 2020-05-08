North Dakota Launches Bakken Restart Task Force

The group is carving out ways to secure, strengthen, and stimulate North Dakota's energy future.

North Dakota’s Department of Mineral Resources has established a Bakken Restart Task Force to help with a recovery for an industry struggling in the wake of low oil prices and a massive global supply glut.

North Dakota’s oil and gas industry adds more than 72,000 jobs in the state and was expected to generate $4.9 billion in state revenue from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, or 57% of all revenue collected by the state. Establishing this task force and its focus on the state’s energy future is critical in protecting these jobs and forging a smart path forward during an unparalleled time for its communities and energy economy, according to Lynn Helms, Director of the Department of Mineral Resources.

“At this time, North Dakota has 6,800 wells shut-in – amounting to 450,000 barrels per day of production,” Helms said. “There are still 27 rigs operating and five frac crews running. These are staggering numbers impacting North Dakota production. However, it was clear during the first meeting of the Bakken Restart Task Force that many great efforts are already underway across agencies to secure, strengthen, and stimulate North Dakota’s energy future.”

The task force consists of several divisions including the Pipeline Authority, Office of Management and Budget, Tax Department, Mineral Resources, Public Service Commission, Environmental Quality, Trust Lands, Commerce, the Bank of North Dakota and views from industry experts.

According to Helms, the task force is focused on three core areas:

• Regulatory Relief--Assembling regulatory agencies to work as one toward identifying and streamlining regulatory requirements, and clarifying and communicating existing relief efforts.

• Economic Stimulus--Identifying all existing programs and funding sources, investing in projects with long-term benefit to the state such as abandoned well plugging, environmental remediation, research pilot projects, etc., to get the service industry back to work.

• Bakken Smart Restart--Focusing on the long-term recovery of its oil and gas industry and includes proposals for tax relief and low-cost financing.

Resources and information related to each area is available online under the Bakken Restart Task Force link, and action reports will be updated as the task force reviews each area weekly.

