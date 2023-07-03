North America Sees Rig Loss Regression

North America went back to losing rigs week on week, Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on June 30, revealed.

According to the count, North America dropped 10 rigs week on week, with the U.S. losing eight week on week, while Canada dropped two during the same timeframe. The total North America rig count figure is now 841, comprising 674 rigs from the U.S. and 167 from Canada, Baker Hughes’ latest count showed.

The U.S. had eight fewer land rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which showed that the country dropped six gas rigs, one oil rig, and one miscellaneous rig during that timeframe. Louisiana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas all lost rigs week on week, while New Mexico and Wyoming added rigs, Baker Hughes showed.

Louisiana and Texas each dropped four rigs, Oklahoma dropped two, North Dakota cut one, New Mexico added two and Wyoming added one, the count outlined. The total U.S. rig count comprises 653 land rigs, 19 offshore rigs, and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes revealed. Of its total rig count of 674, the country has 545 oil rigs, 124 gas rigs, and five miscellaneous rigs, the count pointed out.

Canada was shown in the count to have dropped one oil rig and one gas rig week on week. The country’s total rig count of 167 comprises 109 oil rigs and 58 gas rigs, according to Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes’ rig count highlighted that North America is down 75 rigs on year ago figures and showed that the U.S. has driven this decline, cutting 76 rigs compared to Canada’s addition of one. The U.S. has dropped 50 oil rigs and 29 gas rigs, and added three miscellaneous rigs, year on year, while Canada has added one gas rig year on year, the rig count revealed.

North America had been on a streak of rig additions, according to Baker Hughes’ previous counts. In its last rig count, which was released on June 23, the company showed that North America had increased its rig count by five week on week and in the count before that, which was published on June 16, Baker Hughes showed that North America had added 15 rigs week on week. In the rig count prior to that one, which was published on June 9, Baker Hughes’ revealed that North America had finally broken a rig loss streak. The region was shown in that count to have added 38 rigs week on week.

In its June 2 count, Baker Hughes outlined that North America had dropped five rigs week on week, and in the count before that, which was published on May 26, Baker Hughes revealed that North America had dropped seven rigs week on week. The count prior to that, which was posted on May 19, showed that the region had dropped 20 rigs week on week, and the rig count before that one, which was posted on May 12, showed that North America had dropped 16 rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ May 5 count showed that North America cut seven rigs week on week, its April 28 count revealed that North America dropped 10 rigs week on week, its April 21 count revealed that the region dropped one rig week on week, and its April 14 count revealed that the region dropped 19 rigs week on week. Baker Hughes’ rig count published on April 6 showed that the region dropped 16 rigs week on week, its March 31 rig count showed that North America cut 29 rigs week on week, its March 24 count showed that the region dropped 38 rigs week on week, and its March 17 rig count revealed that the region dropped eight rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ March 10 rig count showed a 26-rig week on week drop in North America and its March 3 count also revealed that North America had cut two rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com