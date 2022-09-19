North America Sees Double Digit Rig Rise

The total North America rig count is now said to stand at 974 rigs.

North America added 10 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on September 16.

Six of the 10 weekly additions came from Canada, with the remaining four coming from the U.S., the rig count highlighted. Canada added six oil rigs week on week, whereas the U.S. added eight oil rigs, and dropped four gas rigs, week on week, Baker Hughes’ count showed.

The total North America rig count is now said to stand at 974 rigs, comprising 211 from Canada and 763 from the U.S. Of the total U.S. rig count of 763, 744 rigs are classified as land rigs, 15 are classified as offshore rigs and four are classified as inland water rigs.

Compared to year ago figures, North America has added 308 rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ latest count, which showed that 251 of these came from the U.S. and 57 came from Canada. The U.S. additions comprised 188 oil rigs, 62 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig, while the Canada additions comprised 51 oil rigs and six gas rigs, Baker Hughes’ count outlined.

In its previous rig count, which was published on September 9, Baker Hughes revealed that North America dropped four rigs week on week. Three of the dropped rigs week on week came from Canada, while the other dropped rig came from the U.S., the count showed.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

