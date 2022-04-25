North America Rig Count Stays Flat
North America’s rig count stayed flat week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on April 22.
While the U.S. added two rigs week on week, Canada dropped the same amount of rigs during the timeframe, causing the total number of rigs in North America to stay the same compared to week ago levels, Baker Hughes’ rig count showed. The total North America rig count is now said to stand at 796 rigs, comprising 695 from the U.S. and 101 from Canada.
Of the total U.S. rig count of 695, 682 rigs are shown to be land rigs and 13 are shown to be offshore rigs. These 695 rigs comprise 549 oil rigs, 144 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes. Of Canada’s total rig count of 101, 48 rigs are classified as oil rigs and 53 are classified as gas rigs.
Compared to year ago levels, North America has added 303 rigs, Baker Hughes’ figures show. The majority of these additions (257) came from the U.S., with 46 coming from Canada, Baker Hughes outlined in its latest rig count. Of the U.S. additions, 206 are shown to be oil rigs, 50 are shown to be gas rigs and one is shown to be a miscellaneous rig. Of the Canada additions, 31 are shown to be oil rigs and 15 are shown to be gas rigs.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Why Are the Majority of Leased Offshore Federal Waters Non-Producing?
- Forecasters Predicting Gasoline Prices Will Rise Even Higher
- Seadrill Scores 10-Well Deal For West Gemini Drillship
- Tidewater Creates Largest OSV Fleet In The World
- PTTEP Becomes Operator Of Thai Offshore Project Duo
- UK Regulator Spots Issues With Maersk Drilling, Noble Corp. Merger
- Exxon Ban on Pride Flag Triggers Employee Backlash
- Libya Oil Ministry Says Closed Fields May Reopen in Days
- ION Gets Brunei Marine Logistics Solution Deal From Shell
- Lukoil Appoints Temporary President
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- Henry Hub Hits 13 Year High
- USA Energy Bureau Issues Oil and Gas Lease Sale Notices
- Chinese Oil Demand Takes Lockdown Hit
- Turkey Gives Tax Cuts For $10B Offshore Gas Project
- Ekofisk Lifetime Extended And Set To Last For Nearly 80 Years
- Marathon Petroleum Snaps Up Ecuador Oil
- Top Headlines: Oil Tanker With 750T of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia and More
- Morgan Stanley Raises Oil Forecasts
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June