North America Rig Count Stays Flat

North America’s rig count stayed flat week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest North America rotary rig count, which was published on December 12.

The total U.S. rig count dropped by one week on week and the total Canada rig count rose by one during the same period, keeping the total North America rig count at 740, the count outlined. The total North America rig count comprised 548 rigs from the U.S. and 192 rigs from Canada, the count showed.

Of the total U.S. rig count of 548, 528 rigs are categorized as land rigs, 17 are categorized as offshore rigs, and three are categorized as inland water rigs. The total U.S. rig count is made up of 414 oil rigs, 127 gas rigs, and seven miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which revealed that the U.S. total comprises 478 horizontal rigs, 54 directional rigs, and 16 vertical rigs.

Week on week, the U.S. land rig count rose by one, its offshore rig count dropped by two, and its inland water rig count remained unchanged, Baker Hughes highlighted. The U.S. oil rig count rose by one week on week, its gas rig count dropped by two by week on week, and its miscellaneous rig count remained unchanged week on week, the count showed. The U.S. horizontal rig count rose by two, its directional rig count dropped by four, and its vertical rig count increased by one, week on week, the count revealed.

A major state variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, Texas added two rigs, and Ohio and Louisiana each added one rig. This subcategory revealed that New Mexico dropped three rigs and Colorado dropped one rig week on week.

A major basin variances subcategory included in Baker Hughes’ rig count showed that, week on week, the Haynesville basin added four rigs, the Granite Wash basin added two rigs, and the Eagle Ford, Utica, and Ardmore Woodford basins each added one rig. This subcategory highlighted that the Permian basin dropped two rigs, and the DJ-Niobrara and Arkoma Woodford basins each dropped one rig, week on week.

Canada’s total rig count of 192 is made up of 123 oil rigs and 69 gas rigs, Baker Hughes pointed out. Week on week, the country’s oil rig count dropped by three, its gas rig count rose by four, and its miscellaneous rig count remained unchanged, the count revealed.

The total North America rig count is down 40 rigs compared to year ago levels, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which showed that the U.S. has cut 41 rigs and Canada has added one rig, year on year. The U.S. has dropped 68 oil rigs and added 24 gas rigs and three miscellaneous rigs, while Canada has dropped two gas rigs and added three oil rigs, year on year, the count outlined.

In its previous rig count, which was published on December 5, Baker Hughes showed that North America added eight rigs week on week. The total U.S. rig count increased by five week on week and the total Canada rig count rose by three during the same period, that count showed.

Baker Hughes’ November 26 rig count revealed that North America dropped 17 rigs week on week, its November 21 rig count showed that North America added 12 rigs week on week, its November 14 rig count showed that North America dropped two rigs week on week, its November 7 rig count revealed that North America added six rigs week on week, and its October 31 count showed that North America dropped 16 rigs week on week.

According to monthly rig count summary figures in Baker Hughes’ latest count, the North America rig count stood at 740 in December, 739 in November, 741 in October, 728 in September, 717 in August, 707 in July, 687 in June, 690 in May, 725 in April, 786 in March, 836 in February, and 791 in January.

Archived Baker Hughes data, which Rigzone was directed to by the Baker Hughes team, outlined that the North America rig count stood at 751 in December 2024, 789 in November 2024, 804 in October, September and August 2024, 779 in July 2024, 750 in June 2024, 722 in May 2024, 748 in April 2024, 822 in March 2024, 855 in February 2024, and 818 in January 2024.

This data outlined that, in 2023, the North America rig count stood at 784 in December, 816 in November, 814 in October, 819 in September, 836 in August, 858 in July, 832 in June, 817 in May, 861 in April, 948 in March, 1,006 in February, and 998 in January.

Going further back, this data outlined that, in 2020, the North America rig count stood at 432 in December, 405 in November, 361 in October, 316 in September, 303 in August, 288 in July, 292 in June, 371 in May, 598 in April, 904 in March, 1,039 in February, and 996 in January.

Baker Hughes states on its site that it has issued rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Baker Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. On its site, the company describes the figures as “an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers”. The company notes on its site that working rig location information is provided in part by Enverus.

