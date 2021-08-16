North America Rig Count Shoots Up

Baker Hughes' North America rotary rig count shot up by 17 rigs week on week, according to the company's latest figures.

Baker Hughes’ North America rotary rig count shot up by 17 rigs week on week, according to the company’s latest figures, which were updated on August 13.

The total North America rotary rig count now stands at 664, compared to 647 a week ago. The U.S. rotary rig count is currently at 500, comprising 484 land rigs, 14 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ rig count shows. This marks an increase of eight land rigs and one inland water rig week on week. Canada registered 164 rigs, which marks an increase of eight rigs week on week.

According to Baker Hughes’ data, the number of oil rigs in the U.S. is now at 397 and the number of gas rigs is at 102. Just one miscellaneous rig is present in the U.S, Baker Hughes’ figures show. Of Canada’s current 164 rigs, 100 are oil rigs, 63 are gas rigs and the remaining one rig is classified as miscellaneous.

Compared to year ago figures, North America has added 366 rigs. The U.S. has contributed 256 of those, with 225 oil rigs and 32 gas rigs added, and one miscellaneous rig removed. Canada has added 110 rigs compared to this time last year, comprising 81 oil rigs, 28 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com