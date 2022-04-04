North America Rig Count Keeps Dropping

North America dropped its rig count by 13 more rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on April 1.

The weekly drop was once again driven by Canada, which lowered its total rig count by 16 rigs week on week, Baker Hughes’ latest count showed. The U.S. was shown to have added a total of four land rigs and dropped one inland water rig, resulting in a total week on week addition of three rigs.

Baker Hughes’ previous count, released on March 25, revealed that North America decreased its rig count by 29 rigs week on week. This weekly drop was led by Canada, which lowered its total rig count by 36 rigs week on week, Baker Hughes highlighted. The U.S. was shown to have added seven rigs week on week. The company’s March 18 rig count showed that North America dropped 30 rigs week on week, with Canada losing 30 rigs during that time frame and the U.S. count staying flat.

According to Baker Hughes’ latest rig count, the total North America rig count now stands at 797, with 673 rigs coming from the U.S. and 124 rigs coming from Canada. The U.S. rig count is shown to be made up of 657 land rigs, 14 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, with 533 of these classified as oil rigs, 138 as gas rigs, and two as miscellaneous rigs. Canada’s rig count is shown to comprise 64 oil rigs and 60 gas rigs.

Looking at year ago figures, North America’s rig count has grown by 298 rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ latest count, which shows that 243 of those rigs came from the U.S. and 55 came from Canada. Of the U.S. additions, 196 are oil rigs and 47 are gas rigs, according to Baker Hughes. Canada’s additions were shown to comprise 40 oil rigs and 15 gas rigs.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

