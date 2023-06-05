North America Loses More Rigs
North America dropped five more rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on June 2.
Although Canada added 10 rigs week on week, the U.S. dropped 15 during the same timeframe, taking the overall North America rig count down to 793, comprising 696 rigs from the U.S. and 97 rigs from Canada, Baker Hughes’ count showed.
The total U.S. rig count is made up of 674 land rigs, 20 offshore rigs, and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted. The country has 555 oil rigs, 137 gas rigs, and four miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes, which showed that the country’s land and oil rig count were both down by 15 week on week. Louisiana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming all lost rigs week on week, Baker Hughes revealed.
Canada’s rig count comprises 51 oil rigs and 46 gas rigs. The country’s oil rig count increased by nine week on week, while its gas rig count increased by one during the same timeframe, according to Baker Hughes.
Compared to year ago figures, North America is down 51 rigs, with the U.S. dropping 31 rigs and Canada dropping 20 rigs during that timeframe, the rig count shows. The U.S. has cut 19 oil rigs and 14 gas rigs, and added two miscellaneous rigs, while Canada has dropped 21 oil rigs and added one gas rig, year on year, Baker Hughes outlined.
In its previous rig count, which was posted on May 26, Baker Hughes revealed that North America had dropped seven rigs week on week. In the count before that, which was posted on May 19, Baker Hughes revealed that North America dropped 20 rigs week on week and in the rig count prior to that, which was posted on May 12, the company showed that North America dropped 16 rigs week on week.
Baker Hughes’ May 5 count showed that North America cut seven rigs week on week, its April 28 count showed that North America dropped 10 rigs week on week, its April 21 count showed that the region dropped one rig week on week, and its April 14 count showed that the region dropped 19 rigs week on week. Baker Hughes’ rig count published on April 6 revealed that the region dropped 16 rigs week on week, its March 31 rig count showed that North America cut 29 rigs week on week, its March 24 count showed that the region dropped 38 rigs week on week, and its March 17 rig count showed that the region dropped eight rigs week on week.
Baker Hughes’ March 10 rig count showed a 26-rig week on week drop in North America and its March 3 count also revealed that North America had cut two rigs week on week.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Saudi to Cut Output by 1MM BPD in Solo OPEC+ Move
- Data Science is the Future of Oil and Gas
- UAE to Have Own Electrolyzer Production for Green Hydrogen
- Two LNG Terminals Completed in Philippines
- Latest Troll Try Spits Dust
- Regulator Fines Hilcorp Alaska in Latest of Over 60 Enforcement Actions
- UK Starts More Reforms to Speed Up Renewable Power Generation
- Major Yacht Maker Subscribes to Eni's Biofuel
- CNOOC Starts Up China's First Offshore CCS Project
- Putin Gains Influence in Oil Rich Libya
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Exxon and Chevron Shareholders Reject Toughening Climate Goals
- Further OPEC+ Production Cuts Are Still on the Table
- Will the World Hit Net Zero by 2050?
- Exxon Bets New Ways to Frack Can Double Oil Pumped from Shale Wells
- NOAA Reveals Outlook for 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
- China Is Drilling a 10K Meter Deep Hole Into Earth's Crust
- Trade Sanctions on Russia Led to Rise in Dark Oil Ship Transfers: Report
- Key Milestone Hit Towards Potential First Ever GOM Offshore Wind Lease Sale
- India to Boost Renewables Capacity, Avoid New Coal Plants
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- Could the Oil Price Crash in 2023?
- Invictus Strikes Oil, Gas in Zimbabwe
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?