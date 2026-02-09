North America Increases Rig Count

North America added one rig week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest North America rotary rig count, which was published on February 6.

The total U.S. rig count rose by five week on week and the total Canada rig count dropped by four during the same period, pushing the total North America rig count up to 779, comprising 551 rigs from the U.S. and 228 rigs from Canada, the count outlined.

Of the total U.S. rig count of 551, 532 rigs are categorized as land rigs, 16 are categorized as offshore rigs, and three are categorized as inland water rigs. The total U.S. rig count is made up of 412 oil rigs, 130 gas rigs, and nine miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which revealed that the U.S. total comprises 483 horizontal rigs, 55 directional rigs, and 13 vertical rigs.

Week on week, the U.S. land rig count rose by three, its offshore rig count rose by two, and its inland water rig count remained unchanged, Baker Hughes highlighted. The U.S. oil rig count increased by one week on week, while its gas rig count increased by five and its miscellaneous rig count dropped by one, the count showed. The U.S. horizontal rig count rose by five week on week, its directional rig count rose by two week on week, and its vertical rig count dropped by two during the same period, the count revealed.

A major state variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, Texas added six rigs, Louisiana added one rig, and California and New Mexico each dropped one rig. A major basin variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, the Haynesville basin added seven rigs and the Permian basin dropped one rig.

Canada’s total rig count of 228 is made up of 155 oil rigs and 73 gas rigs, Baker Hughes pointed out. Week on week, the country’s oil rig count dropped by one, its gas rig count dropped by three, and its miscellaneous rig count remained unchanged, the count revealed.

The total North America rig count is down 56 rigs compared to year ago levels, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which showed that the U.S. has cut 35 rigs and Canada has cut 21 rigs, year on year. The U.S. has dropped 68 oil rigs and added 30 gas rigs and three miscellaneous rigs, while Canada has dropped 22 oil rigs and added one gas rig, year on year, the count outlined.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

In its previous count, which was published on January 30, Baker Hughes showed that North America added three rigs week on week. The total U.S. rig count rose by two week on week and the total Canada rig count increased by one during the same period, that count showed.

Baker Hughes’ January 23 rig count showed that North America added six rigs week on week, its January 16 rig count showed that North America added 28 rigs week on week, its January 9 rig count revealed that North America added 94 rigs week on week, and its December 30 rig count showed that North America dropped 16 rigs week on week.

According to monthly rig count summary figures in Baker Hughes’ latest count, the North America rig count stood at 779 in February 2026, 742 in January 2026, and 718 in December 2025. The latest count outlined that the North America rig count stood at 739 in November 2025, 741 in October 2025, 728 in September 2025, 717 in August 2025, 707 in July 2025, 687 in June 2025, 690 in May 2025, 725 in April 2025, 786 in March 2025, 836 in February 2025, and 791 in January 2025.

Archived Baker Hughes data, which Rigzone was directed to by the Baker Hughes team, outlined that the North America rig count stood at 751 in December 2024, 789 in November 2024, 804 in October, September, and August 2024, 779 in July 2024, 750 in June 2024, 722 in May 2024, 748 in April 2024, 822 in March 2024, 855 in February 2024, and 818 in January 2024.

This data outlined that, in 2023, the North America rig count stood at 784 in December, 816 in November, 814 in October, 819 in September, 836 in August, 858 in July, 832 in June, 817 in May, 861 in April, 948 in March, 1,006 in February, and 998 in January.

Going further back, this data outlined that, in 2020, the North America rig count stood at 432 in December, 405 in November, 361 in October, 316 in September, 303 in August, 288 in July, 292 in June, 371 in May, 598 in April, 904 in March, 1,039 in February, and 996 in January.

Baker Hughes states on its site that it has issued rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Baker Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. On its site, the company describes the figures as “an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers”. The company notes on its site that working rig location information is provided in part by Enverus.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com