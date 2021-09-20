North America Gains 20 Rigs Week on Week
North America gained 20 rigs week on week, according to the latest rotary rig count from Baker Hughes, which was released on September 17.
The region now has 666 rigs in operation, with 512 of these coming from the U.S. and 154 from Canada. Compared to this time last year, North America had 319 rigs in operation, 347 less than today, Baker Hughes data shows.
The United States contributed nine of 20 rigs added to North America week on week. Of the nine rigs added, eight were classified as land rigs and one was classified as an inland water rig. The U.S. total rig count of 512 comprises 505 land rigs, six offshore rigs and one inland water rig. Of these 512 rigs, 411 are oil rigs, 100 are gas rigs and one is classified as a miscellaneous rig.
Compared to this time last year, the U.S. had 255 rigs. Of these, 179 were classified as oil rigs, 73 were classified as gas rigs and three were classified as miscellaneous rigs. Canada, which added 11 rigs week on week, counts 95 oil rigs and 59 gas rigs among its 154 rig count total. Compared to this time last year, the country had a total of 64 rigs, which were made up of 30 oil rigs and 34 gas rigs.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Naga 7 Contract Terminated As Result Of Total Loss Incident
- Shelf Drilling Scores Three-Year Jack-Up Deal With ONGC
- Why Gas Desperate Europe Is Not Buying LNG
- Island Offshore Digitizing Entire Fleet
- NatGas Prices Rising Rapidly in Europe
- Is Gulf of Mexico Production Still Shut In?
- BP Takes Safe Zephyrus Flotel For Work In UK North Sea
- Shell Identifies Significant Damage On GOM Facilities Following Ida
- Oil Down as Bearish Risks Grip Markets
- Environmentalists Send Cease-And-Desist Letter To Wintershall Dea
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets
- TRC Makes It a Little Harder for Wells to Flare Gas
- Dragon LNG Deploys New Drug Testing Tech
- Halliburton Selected for Offshore Israel Campaign
- Oil Steady In Wake of Hurricane Nicholas
- Aker Solutions Wins Large ConocoPhillips Deal
- SBM Offshore Completes $1.6B FPSO Sepetiba Financing
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and More
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Ida Impact on Gulf of Mexico Continues
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets
- Oil Up for Third Week as USA Refinery Restarts Outpace Production
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made