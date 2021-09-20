North America Gains 20 Rigs Week on Week

North America gained 20 rigs week on week, according to the latest rotary rig count from Baker Hughes, which was released on September 17.

The region now has 666 rigs in operation, with 512 of these coming from the U.S. and 154 from Canada. Compared to this time last year, North America had 319 rigs in operation, 347 less than today, Baker Hughes data shows.

The United States contributed nine of 20 rigs added to North America week on week. Of the nine rigs added, eight were classified as land rigs and one was classified as an inland water rig. The U.S. total rig count of 512 comprises 505 land rigs, six offshore rigs and one inland water rig. Of these 512 rigs, 411 are oil rigs, 100 are gas rigs and one is classified as a miscellaneous rig.

Compared to this time last year, the U.S. had 255 rigs. Of these, 179 were classified as oil rigs, 73 were classified as gas rigs and three were classified as miscellaneous rigs. Canada, which added 11 rigs week on week, counts 95 oil rigs and 59 gas rigs among its 154 rig count total. Compared to this time last year, the country had a total of 64 rigs, which were made up of 30 oil rigs and 34 gas rigs.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

