North America Extends Rig Loss Streak

The total U.S. rig count decreased by one week on week and the total Canada rig count decreased by 17 during the same period, Baker Hughes' latest North America rotary rig count outlined.

North America dropped 18 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest North America rotary rig count, which was released on March 28.

The total U.S. rig count decreased by one week on week and the total Canada rig count decreased by 17 during the same period, taking the total North America rig count down to 755, comprising 592 rigs from the U.S. and 163 from Canada, the count outlined.

Of the total U.S. rig count of 592, 575 rigs are categorized as land rigs, 14 are categorized as offshore rigs, and three are categorized as inland water rigs. The total U.S. rig count is made up of 484 oil rigs, 103 gas rigs, and five miscellaneous rigs, according to the count, which revealed that the U.S. total comprises 529 horizontal rigs, 50 directional rigs, and 13 vertical rigs.

Week on week, the U.S. inland water and offshore rig counts remained unchanged, and the country’s land rig count dropped by one, the count highlighted. The U.S. gas rig count increased by one, its oil rig count decreased by two, and its miscellaneous rig count remained unchanged, week on week, the count showed. Baker Hughes’ count revealed that the U.S. horizontal rig count decreased by three week on week, while the country’s directional and vertical rig counts each increased by one during the period.

A major state variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, Ohio added one rig and New Mexico and Pennsylvania each dropped one rig. A major basin variances subcategory included in Baker Hughes’ rig count showed that the Permian basin dropped three rigs and the Marcellus basin dropped one rig week on week. The Granite Wash, Haynesville, and Utica basins each added one rig during the period, according to the count.

Canada’s total rig count of 163 is made up of 108 oil rigs, 54 gas rigs, and one miscellaneous rig, Baker Hughes pointed out. The country’s oil rig count dropped by 10, its gas rig count dropped by seven, and its miscellaneous rig count remained unchanged, week on week, the count revealed.

The total North America rig count is down 17 compared to year ago levels, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which showed that the U.S. has cut 29 rigs and Canada has added 12 rigs, year on year. The U.S. has dropped 22 oil rigs and nine gas rigs, and added two miscellaneous rigs, while Canada has dropped 22 gas rigs, and added 33 oil rigs and one miscellaneous rig, year on year, the count outlined.

In a research note sent to Rigzone on Friday by Otar Dgebuadze, a vice president at J.P. Morgan, analysts at the company, including Dgebuadze, noted that “total U.S. oil and gas rigs declined by one to 592 this week, according to Baker Hughes”.

“Oil focused operators decreased by two to 484 rigs, after losing one rig last week. Natural gas-focused rigs increased by one to 103 rigs, after adding two rigs last week,” the analysts said in the note.

“The rig count in the five major tight oil basins - we use the EIA basin definition - declined by three to 460 rigs,” the analysts added.

“All losses occurr[ed]… in the Permian basin, while the rig count in all other regions remained unchanged. This follows the Permian losing one rig last week and eight rigs over the last month,” the analysts continued.

“Overall, the rig count in the Permian basin is running ten rigs below our forecast, which we broadly attribute to lower WTI prices and increased uncertainty, as highlighted in the 1Q25 Dallas Fed Energy Survey,” they went on to state.

“If the reduced activity in the Permian basin is sustained throughout remainder of the year, we estimate a ~35,000 barrel per day impact on liquids production in 2025 vs our forecast,” they noted.

In its previous rig count, which was released on March 21, Baker Hughes revealed that North America cut 18 rigs week on week. Although the total U.S. rig count increased by one week on week, Canada’s total rig count dropped by 19 during the same period, that count outlined.

Baker Hughes’ March 14 count revealed that North America dropped 35 rigs week on week and its March 7 rig count revealed North America dropped 15 rigs week on week.

In its February 28 rig count, Baker Hughes showed that North America added five rigs week on week. Its February 21 count revealed that North America added three rigs week on week, its February 14 rig count showed that North America dropped two rigs week on week, and its January 31 rig count showed that North America added 19 rigs week on week.

The company’s January 24 rig count revealed that North America added 12 rigs week on week, its January 17 count showed that North America added nine rigs week on week, and its January 10 rig count outlined that North America added 117 rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ January 3 rig count revealed that North America dropped one rig week on week and its December 27 rig count showed that North America dropped 71 rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes, which has issued rotary rig counts since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company notes that working rig location information is provided in part by Enverus.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com