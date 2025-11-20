North America Drops Rigs Week on Week

North America dropped two rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest North America rotary rig count, which was published on November 14.

The total U.S. rig count increased by one week on week and the total Canada rig count dropped by three during the same period, taking the total North America rig count down to 737, comprising 549 rigs from the U.S. and 188 rigs from Canada, the count outlined.

Of the total U.S. rig count of 549, 527 rigs are categorized as land rigs, 19 are categorized as offshore rigs, and three are categorized as inland water rigs. The total U.S. rig count is made up of 417 oil rigs, 125 gas rigs, and seven miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which revealed that the U.S. total comprises 476 horizontal rigs, 62 directional rigs, and 11 vertical rigs.

Week on week, the U.S. offshore and land rig counts remained unchanged, and the country’s inland water rig count increased by one, Baker Hughes highlighted. The U.S. oil rig count increased by three, its gas rig count dropped by three, and its miscellaneous rig count increased by one, week on week, the count showed. The U.S. directional rig count increased by three and its horizontal rig count dropped by two week on week, while the country’s vertical rig count remained unchanged during the period, the count revealed.

A major state variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, New Mexico added two rigs, Louisiana added one rig, and North Dakota and Oklahoma each dropped one rig. A major basin variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, the Permian basin added two rigs, the Cana Woodford basin dropped three rigs, and the Eagle Ford, Granite Wash and Williston basins each dropped one rig.

Canada’s total rig count of 188 is made up of 124 oil rigs and 64 gas rigs, Baker Hughes pointed out. Week on week, the country’s oil rig count decreased by five and its gas rig count increased by two, the count revealed.

The total North America rig count is down 47 rigs compared to year ago levels, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which showed that the U.S. has cut 35 rigs and Canada has cut 12 rigs, year on year. The U.S. has dropped 61 oil rigs and added 24 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs, while Canada has dropped 13 oil rigs and added one gas rig, year on year, the count outlined.

In its previous rig count, which was released on November 7, Baker Hughes revealed that North America added six rigs week on week. The total U.S. rig count increased by two week on week and the total Canada rig count increased by four during the same period, that count showed.

Baker Hughes’ October 31 count revealed that North America dropped 16 rigs week on week. The company’s October 24 rig count showed that North America added three rigs week on week, its October 17 count revealed that North America added six rigs week on week, its October 10 rig count showed that North America added one rig week on week, and its October 3 count revealed that North America’s rig count remained unchanged week on week.

The company’s September 26 rig count revealed that North America added eight rigs week on week, its September 19 rig count revealed that North America added six rigs week on week, its September 12 rig count showed that North America added seven rigs week on week, and its September 5 rig count also revealed that North America added seven rigs week on week.

In its August 29 rig count, Baker Hughes showed that North America cut seven rigs week on week. The company’s August 22 rig count showed that North America cut four rigs week on week, its August 15 rig count revealed that North America added three rigs week on week, and its August 8 rig count revealed that North America added two rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ August 1 rig count showed that North America dropped seven rigs week on week, its July 25 rig count revealed that North America added eight rigs week on week, its July 18 count showed that North America added 17 rigs week on week, its July 11 rig count showed that North America added nine rigs week on week, and its July 3 count highlighted that North America added three rigs week on week.

In its June 27 rig count, Baker Hughes revealed that North America dropped six rigs week on week. The company’s June 20 rig count showed that the total North America rig count remained unchanged week on week, its June 13 rig count showed that North America added 20 rigs week on week, and its June 6 rig count showed that North America cut two rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ May 30 rig count revealed that North America dropped five rigs week on week, its May 23 count showed that North America dropped 17 rigs week on week, and its May 16 rig count showed that North America added five rigs week on week. The company’s May 9 rig count revealed that North America cut 12 rigs week on week, its May 2 count revealed that North America dropped 11 rigs week on week, and its April 25 count showed that North America dropped four rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ April 17 count showed that North America dropped two rigs week on week, its April 11 rig count revealed that North America cut 22 rigs week on week, the company’s April 4 rig count showed that North America cut 12 rigs week on week, its March 28 count revealed that North America cut 18 rigs week on week, and its March 21 rig count also revealed that North America cut 18 rigs week on week. Baker Hughes’ March 14 count showed that North America dropped 35 rigs week on week and its March 7 rig count revealed North America cut 15 rigs week on week.

In its February 28 rig count, Baker Hughes showed that North America added five rigs week on week. Its February 21 count revealed that North America added three rigs week on week, its February 14 rig count showed that North America dropped two rigs week on week, and its January 31 rig count showed that North America added 19 rigs week on week.

The company’s January 24 rig count revealed that North America added 12 rigs week on week, its January 17 count showed that North America added nine rigs week on week, and its January 10 rig count outlined that North America added 117 rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ January 3 rig count revealed that North America dropped one rig week on week and its December 27 rig count showed that North America dropped 71 rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes states on its site that it has issued rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Baker Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. On its site, the company describes the figures as “an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers”. The company notes on its site that working rig location information is provided in part by Enverus.

