North America Drops Rigs Week on Week
North America dropped seven rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 17.
The region’s rig count now stands at 746 - comprising 579 rigs from the United States and 167 rigs from Canada - which is a 298 rig increase compared to this time last year, Baker Hughes shows. Week on week, the United States was revealed to have added three land rigs and one offshore rig, and dropped one inland water rig, while Canada was shown to have dropped ten rigs.
Of the 579 rig U.S. total, 563 are land rigs, 15 are offshore rigs and one is an inland water rig, according to Baker Hughes’ rig count, which outlines that the country currently has 475 oil rigs and 104 gas rigs. This time last year, the U.S. rig count stood at 346, comprising 328 land rigs, 16 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs.
Canada’s total rig count of 167 comprises 104 oil rigs, 62 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig, Baker Hughes highlights. Compared to year ago figures, the country has added 65 rigs, comprising 63 oil rigs, one gas rig and one miscellaneous rig.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
