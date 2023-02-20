North America Drops Rigs
North America dropped three rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on February 17.
Canada was shown to have dropped two rigs and the U.S. was shown to have dropped one rig, week on week, in the count, which highlighted that the total North America rig count now stands at 1,008.
The U.S. makes up 760 of this total, comprising 741 land rigs, 17 offshore rigs, and two inland water rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ latest count. Of the total U.S. rig count, 607 rigs are categorized as oil rigs, 151 are categorized as gas rigs, and two are categorized as miscellaneous rigs. Canada’s total rig count stands at 248, with 163 oil rigs and 85 gas rigs, Baker Hughes’ count outlined.
North America has added 143 rigs year on year, according to the Baker Hughes rig count, which revealed that the U.S. drove these additions with a 115 rig increase, while Canada added 28 rigs. The U.S. additions were shown to comprise 87 oil rigs, 27 gas rigs, and one miscellaneous rig. Canada’s additions comprised 28 oil rigs, according to Baker Hughes.
In its previous rig count, which was published on February 10, Baker Hughes revealed that the total U.S. rig count increased by two week on week and the total Canada rig count increased by one week on week.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- What to Watch in Oil, Gas This Week
- Is There a Chance OPEC+ Enters Maximum Production Mode in 2023?
- European Gas Falls Below 50 Euros as Energy Crisis Recedes
- Aker Solutions Provides Update on Cyber Attack
- China Taking Control of LNG as Global Demand Booms
- Eni and PBF Energy Form USA Biorefinery JV
- North America Drops Rigs
- TechnipFMC Bags Verdande Deal For Equinor
- Energean and Shell Ink Egypt-Focused Decarbonization MoU
- Estonia Calls for Additional Measures to Cap Russian Oil, LNG
- USA to Sell 26MM More Barrels From Strategic Oil Reserve
- What's the Best Way to Ask for More Money from Your Oil, Gas Employer?
- Sleeping Gulf Coast Giant Begins Stirring
- Russia Drills Most Oil in a Decade
- USA Gulf of Mexico Adds Multiple Rigs
- When Will Oil Demand Peak?
- Iceland Strikes Threaten Fuel Supplies, Tourism in Capital Area
- Texas Top 10 Oil Producing Counties
- Biden Wants Citizens to Police Oil Wells for Methane
- Analysts Flag Increase in USA Commercial Inventories
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
- Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- New Discoveries Make 2022 Highest Value Year In Over A Decade
- USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts
- Shell Scores Big With High Impact Pensacola Offshore Well
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?