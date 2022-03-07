North America Drops Rigs
North America’s rig count dropped by seven week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on March 4.
The region’s rig count now stands at 867, comprising 650 rigs from the U.S. and 217 rigs from Canada, the count highlighted. While the U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week, the Canada rig count dropped by seven during the same timeframe, according to Baker Hughes.
Of the total U.S. rig count figure of 650, 635 rigs are classified as land rigs, 12 are classified as offshore rigs and three are classified as inland water rigs. The total U.S. rig figure comprises 519 oil rigs, 130 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig, according to Baker Hughes, which highlights that Canada’s total rig count of 217 is made up of 134 oil rigs, 82 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig.
Compared to this time last year, North America’s rig count has increased by 323 rigs, comprising 247 additions from the U.S. and 76 additions from Canada, Baker Hughes’ figures show. The U.S. additions are made up of 209 oil rigs and 38 gas rigs, while the Canada additions comprise 54 oil rigs, 21 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig, according to Baker Hughes.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
