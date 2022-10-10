North America Drops Another Rig

North America dropped another rig week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rig count, which was published on October 7.

Although Canada added two rigs week on week, the U.S. dropped three rigs during the same timeframe, brining the total North America rig count down, Baker Hughes revealed in its count. The total North America rig count now stands at 977, comprising 762 rigs from the U.S. and 215 rigs from Canada, Baker Hughes outlined in its latest count.

The total U.S. rig count is made up of 746 land rigs, 13 offshore rigs, and three inland water rigs, according to Baker Hughes. Of this total rig count, 602 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 158 are classified as gas rigs, and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs. The total Canada rig count of 215 comprises 148 oil rigs and 67 gas rigs, Baker Hughes’ rig count showed.

North America has added 277 rigs year on year, with 229 of those coming from the U.S. and 48 coming from Canada, according to Baker Hughes. The U.S. is shown to have added 169 oil rigs, 59 gas rigs, and one miscellaneous rig year on year, while Canada is shown to have added 53 oil rigs, and dropped five gas rigs, year on year.

In its previous rig count, which was published on September 30, Baker Hughes revealed that North America dropped one rig week on week. Baker Hughes’ previous two rig counts before that showed that North America added rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com