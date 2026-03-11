North America Drops 8 Rigs WoW

North America dropped eight rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest North America rotary rig count, which was published on March 6.

The total U.S. rig count increased by one week on week and the total Canada rig count dropped by nine during the same period, pushing the total North America rig count down to 756, comprising 551 rigs from the U.S. and 205 rigs from Canada, the count outlined.

Of the total U.S. rig count of 551, 532 rigs are categorized as land rigs, 18 are categorized as offshore rigs, and one is categorized as an inland water rig. The total U.S. rig count is made up of 411 oil rigs, 132 gas rigs, and eight miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which revealed that the U.S. total comprises 485 horizontal rigs, 50 directional rigs, and 13 vertical rigs.

Week on week, the U.S. land and offshore rig counts each rose by one, and the country’s inland water rig count dropped by one, Baker Hughes highlighted. The U.S. oil rig count rose by four week on week, while its gas rig count dropped by two and its miscellaneous rig count dropped by one, the count showed. The U.S. directional rig count dropped by five week on week, its horizontal rig count rose by two week on week, and the country’s vertical rig count rose by one week on week, the count revealed.

A major state variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, Texas added six rigs, West Virginia added one rig, Ohio and New Mexico each dropped two rigs, and Louisiana and North Dakota each dropped one rig.

A major basin variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, the Eagle Ford basin added three rigs, the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Permian basins each added one rig, the Utica basin dropped two rigs, and the Williston basin dropped one rig.

Canada’s total rig count of 205 is made up of 139 oil rigs, 65 gas rigs, and one miscellaneous rig, Baker Hughes pointed out. Week on week, the country’s oil rig count decreased by six, its gas rig count dropped by four, and its miscellaneous rig count rose by one, the count revealed.

The total North America rig count is down 70 rigs compared to year ago levels, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which showed that the U.S. has cut 41 rigs and Canada has cut 29 rigs, year on year. The U.S. has dropped 75 oil rigs and added 31 gas rigs and three miscellaneous rigs, while Canada has dropped 31 oil rigs and added one gas rig and one miscellaneous rig, year on year, the count outlined.

In its previous count, which was published on February 27, Baker Hughes showed that North America dropped 11 rigs week on week. The total U.S. rig count dropped by one week on week and the total Canada rig count decreased by 10 during the same period, that count showed.

Baker Hughes’ February 20 rig count showed that North America added two rigs week on week, its February 13 rig count showed that North America dropped six rigs week on week, its February 6 count revealed that North America added one rig week on week, and its January 30 rig count showed that North America added three rigs week on week.

According to monthly rig count summary figures in Baker Hughes’ latest count, the North America rig count stood at 756 in March 2026, 773 in February 2026, 742 in January 2026, and 718 in December 2025. The latest count outlined that the North America rig count stood at 739 in November 2025, 741 in October 2025, 728 in September 2025, 717 in August 2025, 707 in July 2025, 687 in June 2025, 690 in May 2025, 725 in April 2025, 786 in March 2025, 836 in February 2025, and 791 in January 2025.

Archived Baker Hughes data, which Rigzone was directed to by the Baker Hughes team, outlined that the North America rig count stood at 751 in December 2024, 789 in November 2024, 804 in October, September, and August 2024, 779 in July 2024, 750 in June 2024, 722 in May 2024, 748 in April 2024, 822 in March 2024, 855 in February 2024, and 818 in January 2024.

This data outlined that, in 2023, the North America rig count stood at 784 in December, 816 in November, 814 in October, 819 in September, 836 in August, 858 in July, 832 in June, 817 in May, 861 in April, 948 in March, 1,006 in February, and 998 in January.

Going further back, this data outlined that, in 2020, the North America rig count stood at 432 in December, 405 in November, 361 in October, 316 in September, 303 in August, 288 in July, 292 in June, 371 in May, 598 in April, 904 in March, 1,039 in February, and 996 in January.

Baker Hughes states on its site that it has issued rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Baker Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. On its site, the company describes the figures as “an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers”. The company notes on its site that working rig location information is provided in part by Enverus.

