North America Drops 6 Rigs WoW

North America dropped six rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest North America rotary rig count, which was published on March 13.

The total U.S. rig count increased by two week on week and the total Canada rig count dropped by eight during the same period, pushing the total North America rig count down to 750, comprising 553 rigs from the U.S. and 197 rigs from Canada, the count outlined.

Of the total U.S. rig count of 553, 539 rigs are categorized as land rigs, 12 are categorized as offshore rigs, and two are categorized as an inland water rigs. The total U.S. rig count is made up of 412 oil rigs, 133 gas rigs, and eight miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which revealed that the U.S. total comprises 485 horizontal rigs, 54 directional rigs, and 12 vertical rigs.

Week on week, the U.S. land rig count rose by seven, its inland water rig count rose by one, and its offshore rig count dropped by six, Baker Hughes highlighted. The U.S. oil rig count rose by one week on week, as did the country’s gas rig count, and the U.S. miscellaneous rig count remained unchanged week on week, the count showed. The U.S. directional rig count rose by four week on week, its horizontal rig count remained unchanged week on week, and the country’s vertical rig count dropped by one week on week, the count revealed.

A major state variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, Louisiana added four rigs, New Mexico and Utah each added one rig, Texas dropped two rigs, and Oklahoma and North Dakota each dropped one rig.

A major basin variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, the Haynesville, Granite Wash, and DJ-Niobrara basins each added one rig, and the Williston and Cana Woodford basins each dropped one rig.

Canada’s total rig count of 197 is made up of 131 oil rigs, 65 gas rigs, and one miscellaneous rig, Baker Hughes pointed out. Week on week, the country’s oil rig count decreased by eight, and its gas and miscellaneous rig counts remained unchanged, the count revealed.

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The total North America rig count is down 41 rigs compared to year ago levels, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which showed that the U.S. has cut 39 rigs and Canada has cut two rigs, year on year. The U.S. has dropped 75 oil rigs and added 33 gas rigs and three miscellaneous rigs, while Canada has dropped eight oil rigs and added five gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig, year on year, the count outlined.

In its previous rig count, which was published on March 6, Baker Hughes showed that North America dropped eight rigs week on week. The total U.S. rig count increased by one week on week and the total Canada rig count dropped by nine during the same period, that count revealed.

Baker Hughes’ February 27 rig count showed that North America dropped 11 rigs week on week, its February 20 rig count showed that North America added two rigs week on week, its February 13 rig count showed that North America dropped six rigs week on week, and its February 6 count revealed that North America added one rig week on week.

According to monthly rig count summary figures in Baker Hughes’ latest count, the North America rig count stood at 753 in March 2026, 773 in February 2026, 742 in January 2026, and 718 in December 2025. The latest count outlined that the North America rig count stood at 739 in November 2025, 741 in October 2025, 728 in September 2025, 717 in August 2025, 707 in July 2025, 687 in June 2025, 690 in May 2025, 725 in April 2025, 786 in March 2025, 836 in February 2025, and 791 in January 2025.

Archived Baker Hughes data, which Rigzone was directed to by the Baker Hughes team, outlined that the North America rig count stood at 751 in December 2024, 789 in November 2024, 804 in October, September, and August 2024, 779 in July 2024, 750 in June 2024, 722 in May 2024, 748 in April 2024, 822 in March 2024, 855 in February 2024, and 818 in January 2024.

This data outlined that, in 2023, the North America rig count stood at 784 in December, 816 in November, 814 in October, 819 in September, 836 in August, 858 in July, 832 in June, 817 in May, 861 in April, 948 in March, 1,006 in February, and 998 in January.

Going further back, this data outlined that, in 2020, the North America rig count stood at 432 in December, 405 in November, 361 in October, 316 in September, 303 in August, 288 in July, 292 in June, 371 in May, 598 in April, 904 in March, 1,039 in February, and 996 in January.

Baker Hughes states on its site that it has issued rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Baker Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. On its site, the company describes the figures as “an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers”. The company notes on its site that working rig location information is provided in part by Enverus.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com