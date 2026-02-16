North America Drops 6 Rigs Week on Week

North America dropped six rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest North America rotary rig count, which was published on February 13.

The total U.S. rig count remained unchanged week on week and the total Canada rig count dropped by six during the same period, pushing the total North America rig count down to 773, comprising 551 rigs from the U.S. and 222 rigs from Canada, the count outlined.

Of the total U.S. rig count of 551, 531 rigs are categorized as land rigs, 17 are categorized as offshore rigs, and three are categorized as inland water rigs. The total U.S. rig count is made up of 409 oil rigs, 133 gas rigs, and nine miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which revealed that the U.S. total comprises 481 horizontal rigs, 57 directional rigs, and 13 vertical rigs.

Week on week, the U.S. land rig count dropped by one, its offshore rig count rose by one, and its inland water rig count remained unchanged, Baker Hughes highlighted. The U.S. oil rig count decreased by three week on week, while its gas rig count increased by three and its miscellaneous rig count remained unchanged, the count showed. The U.S. horizontal rig count dropped by two week on week, its directional rig count rose by two week on week, and its vertical rig count remained flat during the same period, the count revealed.

A major state variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, Texas dropped three rigs, Oklahoma and North Dakota each dropped one rig, Louisiana added two rigs, and New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming each added one rig.

A major basin variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, the Permian basin dropped three rigs, the Williston basin dropped one rig, the Haynesville basin added two rigs, and the Marcellus basin added one rig.

Canada’s total rig count of 222 is made up of 153 oil rigs and 69 gas rigs, Baker Hughes pointed out. Week on week, the country’s oil rig count dropped by two, its gas rig count dropped by four, and its miscellaneous rig count remained unchanged, the count revealed.

The total North America rig count is down 60 rigs compared to year ago levels, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which showed that the U.S. has cut 37 rigs and Canada has cut 23 rigs, year on year. The U.S. has dropped 72 oil rigs and added 32 gas rigs and three miscellaneous rigs, while Canada has dropped 21 oil rigs and two gas rigs, year on year, the count outlined.

In its previous count, which was published on February 6, Baker Hughes showed that North America added one rig week on week. The total U.S. rig count rose by five week on week and the total Canada rig count dropped by four during the same period, that count showed.

Baker Hughes’ January 30 rig count showed that North America added three rigs week on week, its January 23 rig count showed that North America added six rigs week on week, its January 16 rig count showed that North America added 28 rigs week on week, and its January 9 rig count revealed that North America added 94 rigs week on week.

According to monthly rig count summary figures in Baker Hughes’ latest count, the North America rig count stood at 776 in February 2026, 742 in January 2026, and 718 in December 2025. The latest count outlined that the North America rig count stood at 739 in November 2025, 741 in October 2025, 728 in September 2025, 717 in August 2025, 707 in July 2025, 687 in June 2025, 690 in May 2025, 725 in April 2025, 786 in March 2025, 836 in February 2025, and 791 in January 2025.

Archived Baker Hughes data, which Rigzone was directed to by the Baker Hughes team, outlined that the North America rig count stood at 751 in December 2024, 789 in November 2024, 804 in October, September, and August 2024, 779 in July 2024, 750 in June 2024, 722 in May 2024, 748 in April 2024, 822 in March 2024, 855 in February 2024, and 818 in January 2024.

This data outlined that, in 2023, the North America rig count stood at 784 in December, 816 in November, 814 in October, 819 in September, 836 in August, 858 in July, 832 in June, 817 in May, 861 in April, 948 in March, 1,006 in February, and 998 in January.

Going further back, this data outlined that, in 2020, the North America rig count stood at 432 in December, 405 in November, 361 in October, 316 in September, 303 in August, 288 in July, 292 in June, 371 in May, 598 in April, 904 in March, 1,039 in February, and 996 in January.

Baker Hughes states on its site that it has issued rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Baker Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. On its site, the company describes the figures as “an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers”. The company notes on its site that working rig location information is provided in part by Enverus.

