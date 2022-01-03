North America Drops 43 Rigs Week on Week
North America dropped 43 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 31, 2021.
The region’s total rig count now stands at 676 rigs, comprising 586 rigs from the U.S. and 90 rigs from Canada, Baker Hughes highlights. Week on week, the U.S. rig count was shown to have stayed the same, with no rigs added or dropped, while Canada’s rig count was shown to have decreased by 43.
Of the total U.S. rig count of 586, 570 are land rigs, 15 are offshore rigs and one is an inland water rig, Baker Hughes’ data shows. The total U.S. rig count is made up of 480 oil rigs and 106 gas rigs, according to Baker Hughes, which also outlined that the U.S. currently has 530 horizontal rigs in operation, as well as 30 directional rigs and 26 vertical rigs.
Canada’s total rig count of 90 rigs comprises 51 gas rigs and 39 oil rigs, Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count revealed. The country dropped 45 oil rigs week on week but added two gas rigs, Baker Hughes’ data showed.
Baker Hughes’ previous rotary rig count, which was released on December 23, revealed that North America dropped 27 rigs week on week. While the U.S. was shown to have added seven rigs week on week in Baker Hughes’ previous rig count figures, Canada was shown to have decreased its rig count by 34 rigs during the same timeframe.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- IOG Spuds Southwark Development Well
- Petrobras Planning To Develop Sergipe-Alagoas Fields Using FPSO Duo
- Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?
- Libya Shuts Down Another 200,000 BPD of Production
- Equinor Spins Drill Bit On Ginny Well Off Norway
- Namibia Cashing In On First Hydrogen Concessions During 2022
- OPEC Sees Tighter Q1 as it Considers Production Hike
- Carnarvon Starts Drilling Buffalo Well With Redevelopment In Mind
- ConocoPhillips Passes Major Milestone
- USA NatGas Faces Wild 2022
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?
- Top Headlines: Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe and More
- Pioneer Natural Resources Closes $3B+ Deal
- Commercial Net Pay Found Onshore Egypt
- Market Sees Minimal Pandemic Demand Destruction
- Energy Transfer Must Pay $410MM for Scrapped Merger
- Gas Tankers Hauling USA Fuel Crowd Europe-Bound Sea Lanes
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work