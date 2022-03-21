North America Drops 30 Rigs in a Week

North America dropped 30 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on March 18.

The weekly drop was driven by Canada, which lowered its total rig count by 30 week on week, Baker Hughes highlighted. The U.S. dropped one land rig and added one offshore rig, leaving its total weekly rig count flat, Baker Hughes’ latest count showed.

North America’s total rig count now stands at 839, comprising 663 rigs in the U.S. and 176 rigs in Canada, according to Baker Hughes’ latest count. The U.S. rig count is shown to be made up of 648 land rigs, 12 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, comprising 524 oil rigs, 137 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs. Canada’s rig count is shown to be made up of 103 oil rigs and 73 gas rigs.

Looking at year ago figures, North America’s rig count has increased by 336 rigs, with 252 of these coming from the U.S. and 84 coming from Canada. Of the U.S. additions, 206 are oil rigs, 45 are gas rigs and one is a miscellaneous rig, Baker Hughes’ data shows. Canada’s additions comprise 62 oil rigs and 22 gas rigs.

Baker Hughes’ previous rig count revealed that North America added a total of two rigs week on week, with the U.S. adding 13 rigs and Canada dropping 11 rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com