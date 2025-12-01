North America Drops 17 Rigs Week on Week

North America dropped 17 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest North America rotary rig count, which was published on November 26.

The total U.S. rig count dropped by 10 week on week and the total Canada rig count decreased by seven during the same period, taking the total North America rig count down to 732, comprising 544 rigs from the U.S. and 188 rigs from Canada, the count outlined.

Of the total U.S. rig count of 544, 524 rigs are categorized as land rigs, 18 are categorized as offshore rigs, and two are categorized as inland water rigs. The total U.S. rig count is made up of 407 oil rigs, 130 gas rigs, and seven miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which revealed that the U.S. total comprises 475 horizontal rigs, 58 directional rigs, and 11 vertical rigs.

Week on week, the U.S. land rig count dropped by nine, its offshore rig count dropped by one, and its inland water rig count remained unchanged, Baker Hughes highlighted. The U.S. oil rig count dropped by 12 week on week, its gas rig count increased by three week on week, and its miscellaneous rig count dropped by one week on week, the count showed. The U.S. horizontal rig count dropped by six, its directional rig count dropped by three, and its vertical rig count dropped by one, week on week, the count revealed.

A major state variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, Texas dropped eight rigs and Louisiana and Oklahoma each dropped one rig. A major basin variances subcategory included in Baker Hughes’ rig count showed that, week on week, the Permian basin dropped three rigs, the Granite Wash and Eagle Ford basins each dropped two rigs, and the Cana Woodford basin added one rig.

Canada’s total rig count of 188 is made up of 121 oil rigs and 67 gas rigs, Baker Hughes pointed out. Week on week, the country’s oil rig count dropped by seven and its gas and miscellaneous rig counts remained unchanged, the count revealed.

The total North America rig count is down 55 rigs compared to year ago levels, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which showed that the U.S. has cut 38 rigs and Canada has cut 17 rigs, year on year. The U.S. has dropped 70 oil rigs and added 30 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs, while Canada has dropped 13 oil rigs, three gas rigs, and one miscellaneous rig, year on year, the count outlined.

In its previous rig count, which was released on November 21, Baker Hughes revealed that North America added 12 rigs week on week. The total U.S. rig count increased by five week on week and the total Canada rig count rose by seven during the same period, that count showed.

Baker Hughes’ November 14 rig count showed that North America dropped two rigs week on week, its November 7 rig count revealed that North America added six rigs week on week, and its October 31 count showed that North America dropped 16 rigs week on week.

According to monthly rig count summary figures in Baker Hughes’ latest count, the North America rig count stood at 741 in October, 728 in September, 717 in August, 707 in July, 687 in June, 690 in May, 725 in April, 786 in March, 836 in February, and 791 in January.

Archived Baker Hughes data, which Rigzone was directed to by the Baker Hughes team, outlined that the North America rig count stood at 789 in November 2024, 804 in October, September and August 2024, 779 in July 2024, 750 in June 2024, 722 in May 2024, 748 in April 2024, 822 in March 2024, 855 in February 2024, and 818 in January 2024.

This data outlined that, in 2023, the North America rig count stood at 816 in November, 814 in October, 819 in September, 836 in August, 858 in July, 832 in June, 817 in May, 861 in April, 948 in March, 1,006 in February, and 998 in January.

Going further back, this data outlined that, in 2020, the North America rig count stood at 405 in November, 361 in October, 316 in September, 303 in August, 288 in July, 292 in June, 371 in May, 598 in April, 904 in March, 1,039 in February, and 996 in January.

Baker Hughes states on its site that it has issued rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Baker Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. On its site, the company describes the figures as “an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers”. The company notes on its site that working rig location information is provided in part by Enverus.

