North America Breaks Rig Loss Streak

North America added one rig week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest North America rotary rig count, which was published on April 24.

The total U.S. rig count increased by one week on week and the total Canada rig count remained unchanged during the same period, pushing the total North America rig count up to 674, comprising 544 rigs from the U.S. and 130 rigs from Canada, the count outlined.

Of the total U.S. rig count of 544, 531 rigs are categorized as land rigs, 11 are categorized as offshore rigs, and two are categorized as inland water rigs. The total U.S. rig count is made up of 407 oil rigs, 129 gas rigs, and eight miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which revealed that the U.S. total comprises 484 horizontal rigs, 45 directional rigs, and 12 vertical rigs.

Week on week, the U.S. land rig count increased by two, its offshore rig count dropped by one, and its inland water rig count remained unchanged, Baker Hughes highlighted. The U.S. gas rig count rose by four week on week, its oil rig count dropped by three, and its miscellaneous rig count remained flat during the same period, the count showed. The U.S. horizontal rig count rose by two week on week, its directional rig count dropped by one week on week, and its vertical rig count remained unchanged week on week, the count revealed.

A major state variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, Texas added two rigs, Oklahoma added one rig, and New Mexico dropped two rigs. A major basin variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, the Granite Wash and Haynesville basins each added one rig and the Cana Woodford basin dropped one rig.

Canada’s total rig count of 130 is made up of 78 oil rigs and 52 gas rigs, Baker Hughes pointed out. Week on week, the country’s oil rig count rose by one and its gas rig count dropped by one, the count revealed.

The total North America rig count is down 41 rigs compared to year ago levels, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which showed that the U.S. has cut 43 rigs and Canada has added two rigs, year on year. The U.S. has dropped 68 oil rigs and added 22 gas rigs and three miscellaneous rigs, while Canada has dropped three oil rigs and added five gas rigs, year on year, the count outlined.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

In its previous rig count, which was published on April 17, Baker Hughes revealed that North America dropped seven rigs week on week. The total U.S. rig count decreased by two week on week and the total Canada rig count dropped by five during the same period, that count showed.

Baker Hughes’ April 10 rig count showed that North America dropped 10 rigs week on week, its April 2 rig count revealed that North America dropped six rigs week on week, its March 27 rig count revealed that North America dropped 33 rigs week on week, its March 20 rig count outlined that North America dropped 21 rigs week on week, its March 13 count showed that North America dropped six rigs week on week, its March 6 rig count showed that North America dropped eight rigs week on week, and its February 27 rig count showed that North America dropped 11 rigs week on week. Baker Hughes’ February 20 rig count showed that North America added two rigs week on week.

According to monthly rig count summary figures in Baker Hughes’ latest count, the North America rig count stood at 679 in April 2026, 733 in March 2026, 773 in February 2026, 742 in January 2026, and 718 in December 2025. The latest count outlined that the North America rig count stood at 739 in November 2025, 741 in October 2025, 728 in September 2025, 717 in August 2025, 707 in July 2025, 687 in June 2025, 690 in May 2025, 725 in April 2025, 786 in March 2025, 836 in February 2025, and 791 in January 2025.

Archived Baker Hughes data, which Rigzone was directed to by the Baker Hughes team, outlined that the North America rig count stood at 751 in December 2024, 789 in November 2024, 804 in October, September, and August 2024, 779 in July 2024, 750 in June 2024, 722 in May 2024, 748 in April 2024, 822 in March 2024, 855 in February 2024, and 818 in January 2024.

This data outlined that, in 2023, the North America rig count stood at 784 in December, 816 in November, 814 in October, 819 in September, 836 in August, 858 in July, 832 in June, 817 in May, 861 in April, 948 in March, 1,006 in February, and 998 in January.

Going further back, this data outlined that, in 2020, the North America rig count stood at 432 in December, 405 in November, 361 in October, 316 in September, 303 in August, 288 in July, 292 in June, 371 in May, 598 in April, 904 in March, 1,039 in February, and 996 in January.

Baker Hughes states on its site that it has issued rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Baker Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. On its site, the company describes the figures as “an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers”. The company notes on its site that working rig location information is provided in part by Enverus.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com