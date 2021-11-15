North America Adds Several Rigs
North America added 14 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on November 12.
Canada supplied eight of the 14 additional rigs, with the U.S. supplying the remaining six, Baker Hughes’ count showed. The total North America rig count now stands at 724, comprising 556 rigs from the U.S. and 168 rigs from Canada, Baker Hughes’ latest figures highlight.
Of the 556 rig U.S. total, 539 are land rigs, 15 are offshore rigs and two are inland water rigs, according to Baker Hughes, which points out that this total is made up of 454 oil rigs and 102 gas rigs. Canada’s 168 rig total is made up of 101 oil rigs and 67 gas rigs.
Compared to this time last year, North America’s total rig count has risen by 323 rigs. The U.S. has added 244 of these rigs and Canada has added 79, Baker Hughes shows. The vast majority of the U.S. additions year on year - 242 - were land rigs, while the remaining two were offshore rigs. Baker Hughes outlines that the U.S. added 218 oil rigs and 29 gas rigs year on year and dropped three miscellaneous rigs. Canada added 62 oil rigs and 17 gas rigs year on year, according to Baker Hughes’ figures.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
