North America Adds Rigs Week on Week

North America added eight rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest North America rotary rig count, which was published on December 5.

The total U.S. rig count increased by five week on week and the total Canada rig count rose by three during the same period, taking the total North America rig count up to 740, comprising 549 rigs from the U.S. and 191 rigs from Canada, the count outlined.

Of the total U.S. rig count of 549, 527 rigs are categorized as land rigs, 19 are categorized as offshore rigs, and three are categorized as inland water rigs. The total U.S. rig count is made up of 413 oil rigs, 129 gas rigs, and seven miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which revealed that the U.S. total comprises 476 horizontal rigs, 58 directional rigs, and 15 vertical rigs.

Week on week, the U.S. land rig count rose by three, and its offshore and inland water rig counts each increased by one, Baker Hughes highlighted. The U.S. oil rig count rose by six week on week, its gas rig count dropped by one by week on week, and its miscellaneous rig count remained unchanged week on week, the count showed. The U.S. horizontal rig count rose by one, its directional rig count remained unchanged, and its vertical rig count increased by four, week on week, the count revealed.

A major state variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, Louisiana added four rigs and New Mexico added one rig. A major basin variances subcategory included in Baker Hughes’ rig count showed that, week on week, the Eagle Ford basin dropped one rig.

Canada’s total rig count of 191 is made up of 126 oil rigs and 65 gas rigs, Baker Hughes pointed out. Week on week, the country’s oil rig count rose by five, its gas rig count dropped by two, and its miscellaneous rig count remained unchanged, the count revealed.

The total North America rig count is down 43 rigs compared to year ago levels, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which showed that the U.S. has cut 40 rigs and Canada has cut three rigs, year on year. The U.S. has dropped 69 oil rigs and added 27 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs, while Canada has dropped five gas rigs and added two oil rigs, year on year, the count outlined.

In its previous rig count, which was released on November 26, Baker Hughes revealed that North America dropped 17 rigs week on week. The total U.S. rig count dropped by 10 week on week and the total Canada rig decreased by seven during the same period, that count showed.

Baker Hughes’ November 21 rig count showed that North America added 12 rigs week on week, its November 14 rig count showed that North America dropped two rigs week on week, its November 7 rig count revealed that North America added six rigs week on week, and its October 31 count showed that North America dropped 16 rigs week on week.

According to monthly rig count summary figures in Baker Hughes’ latest count, the North America rig count stood at 740 in December, 739 in November, 741 in October, 728 in September, 717 in August, 707 in July, 687 in June, 690 in May, 725 in April, 786 in March, 836 in February, and 791 in January.

Archived Baker Hughes data, which Rigzone was directed to by the Baker Hughes team, outlined that the North America rig count stood at 751 in December 2024, 789 in November 2024, 804 in October, September and August 2024, 779 in July 2024, 750 in June 2024, 722 in May 2024, 748 in April 2024, 822 in March 2024, 855 in February 2024, and 818 in January 2024.

This data outlined that, in 2023, the North America rig count stood at 784 in December, 816 in November, 814 in October, 819 in September, 836 in August, 858 in July, 832 in June, 817 in May, 861 in April, 948 in March, 1,006 in February, and 998 in January.

Going further back, this data outlined that, in 2020, the North America rig count stood at 432 in December, 405 in November, 361 in October, 316 in September, 303 in August, 288 in July, 292 in June, 371 in May, 598 in April, 904 in March, 1,039 in February, and 996 in January.

Baker Hughes states on its site that it has issued rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Baker Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. On its site, the company describes the figures as “an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers”. The company notes on its site that working rig location information is provided in part by Enverus.

