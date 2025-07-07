North America Adds Rigs Week on Week

North America added three rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest North America rotary rig count, which was released on July 3.

Although the U.S. dropped eight rigs week on week, Canada added 11 during the same period, taking the total North America rig count up to 690, comprising 539 rigs from the U.S. and 151 rigs from Canada, Baker Hughes’ latest count outlined.

Of the total U.S. rig count of 539, 524 rigs are categorized as land rigs, 13 are categorized as offshore rigs, and two are categorized as inland water rigs. The total U.S. rig count is made up of 425 oil rigs, 108 gas rigs, and six miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which revealed that the U.S. total comprises 480 horizontal rigs, 44 directional rigs, and 15 vertical rigs.

Week on week, the U.S. land rig count reduced by nine, its offshore rig count increased by one, and its inland water rig count remained unchanged, the count highlighted. The country’s oil rig count dropped by seven, its gas rig count dropped by one, and its miscellaneous rig count remained unchanged, week on week, the count showed. The U.S. horizontal rig count dropped by 16, its directional rig count increased by six, and its vertical rig count increased by two, week on week, the count revealed.

A major state variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, Oklahoma dropped three rigs, Texas and New Mexico each dropped two rigs, and Pennsylvania and Wyoming each dropped one rig. A major basin variances subcategory included in Baker Hughes’ rig count showed that, week on week, the Permian basin dropped five rigs, the Ardmore Woodford, Arkoma Woodford, Cana Woodford, and Marcellus basins each dropped one rig, and the Granite Wash and Haynesville basins each added one rig.

Canada’s total rig count of 151 is made up of 102 oil rigs and 49 gas rigs, Baker Hughes pointed out. The country’s oil rig count increased by eight week on week and its gas rig count increased by three during the period, the count revealed.

The total North America rig count is down by 70 rigs compared to year ago levels, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which showed that the U.S. has cut 46 rigs and Canada has cut 24 rigs, year on year. The U.S. has dropped 54 oil rigs and added seven gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig, while Canada has dropped 13 oil rigs and 11 gas rigs, year on year, the count outlined.

In its previous rig count, which was released on June 27, Baker Hughes showed that North America dropped six rigs week on week. Although the U.S. dropped seven rigs week on week, Canada added one rig during the same timeframe, that count outlined.

Baker Hughes’ June 20 rig count revealed that the total North America rig count remained unchanged week on week, its June 13 rig count showed that North America added 20 rigs week on week, and its June 6 rig count showed that North America cut two rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ May 30 rig count revealed that North America dropped five rigs week on week, its May 23 count showed that North America dropped 17 rigs week on week, and its May 16 rig count showed that North America added five rigs week on week. The company’s May 9 rig count revealed that North America cut 12 rigs week on week, its May 2 count revealed that North America dropped 11 rigs week on week, and its April 25 count showed that North America dropped four rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ April 17 count showed that North America dropped two rigs week on week, its April 11 rig count revealed that North America cut 22 rigs week on week, the company’s April 4 rig count showed that North America cut 12 rigs week on week, its March 28 count revealed that North America cut 18 rigs week on week, and its March 21 rig count also revealed that North America cut 18 rigs week on week. Baker Hughes’ March 14 count showed that North America dropped 35 rigs week on week and its March 7 rig count revealed North America cut 15 rigs week on week.

In its February 28 rig count, Baker Hughes showed that North America added five rigs week on week. Its February 21 count revealed that North America added three rigs week on week, its February 14 rig count showed that North America dropped two rigs week on week, and its January 31 rig count showed that North America added 19 rigs week on week.

The company’s January 24 rig count revealed that North America added 12 rigs week on week, its January 17 count showed that North America added nine rigs week on week, and its January 10 rig count outlined that North America added 117 rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ January 3 rig count revealed that North America dropped one rig week on week and its December 27 rig count showed that North America dropped 71 rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes, which has issued rotary rig counts since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company notes that working rig location information is provided in part by Enverus.

