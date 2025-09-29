North America Adds Rigs for 4 Straight Weeks

North America added eight rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest North America rotary rig count, which was released on September 26.

The U.S. added seven rigs and Canada added one rig week on week, taking the total North America rig count up to 739, comprising 549 rigs from the U.S. and 190 rigs from Canada, the count outlined.

Of the total U.S. rig count of 549, 532 rigs are categorized as land rigs, 14 are categorized as offshore rigs, and three are categorized as inland water rigs. The total U.S. rig count is made up of 424 oil rigs, 117 gas rigs, and eight miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which revealed that the U.S. total comprises 478 horizontal rigs, 57 directional rigs, and 14 vertical rigs.

Week on week, the U.S. offshore and inland water rig counts each added one rig and the country’s land rig count increased by five, Baker Hughes highlighted. The U.S. oil rig count increased by six and its miscellaneous rig count rose by two, while its gas rig count dropped by one week on week, the count showed. The U.S. horizontal rig count increased by five and its and vertical rig count rose by three, week on week, and the country’s directional rig count dropped by one during the same period, the count revealed.

A major state variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, Texas added four rigs and Louisiana, New Mexico, and Ohio each added one rig. A major basin variances subcategory included in Baker Hughes’ rig count showed that, week on week, the Eagle Ford basin added three rigs, the Utica basin added one rig, and the Permian basin dropped one rig.

Canada’s total rig count of 190 is made up of 129 oil rigs, 60 gas rigs, and one miscellaneous rig, Baker Hughes pointed out. Week on week, the country’s oil rig count increased by one, while its gas and miscellaneous rig counts remained unchanged, the count revealed.

The total North America rig count is down 66 rigs compared to year ago levels, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which showed that the U.S. has cut 38 rigs and Canada has cut 28 rigs, year on year. The U.S. has dropped 60 oil rigs and added 18 gas rigs and four miscellaneous rigs, while Canada has dropped 23 oil rigs and five gas rigs, year on year, the count outlined.

In a research note sent to Rigzone by the JPM Commodities Research team on Friday, analysts at J.P. Morgan highlighted that “total U.S. oil and gas rigs increased by seven to 549 this week, according to Baker Hughes”.

“Oil focused rigs saw an increase of six, bringing the total to 424, following the addition of two rigs the previous week. Meanwhile, natural gas focused rigs decreased by one to 117 for the second week,” they added.

“The rig count in the five major tight oil basins - we use the EIA [U.S. Energy Information Administration] basin definition - increased by three to 404 rigs, while the rig count in the two major tight gas basins also remained unchanged at 83 rigs. The miscellaneous rig count increased by two and accounted for eight rigs,” they continued.

The analysts went on to state in the report that “the oil rig count continued its upward trajectory for the fourth consecutive week, signaling a robust rebound in drilling activity”.

“This week alone, the number of oil rigs increased by six - the largest single-week gain since February 2025,” they added.

“This renewed activity is unfolding against a backdrop of stable and relatively elevated crude prices, which are encouraging operators to return to plays that were previously at the margin of economic viability,” the J.P. Morgan analysts noted.

“Producers appear to be capitalizing on the more favorable market environment to test acreage that had been sidelined during periods of lower prices,” they stated in the report.

In its previous rig count, which was released on September 19, Baker Hughes revealed that North America added six rigs week on week. The U.S. and Canada each added three rigs week on week, that count revealed.

Baker Hughes’ September 12 rig count showed that North America added seven rigs week on week and its September 5 rig count also revealed that North America added seven rigs week on week.

In its August 29 rig count, Baker Hughes showed that North America cut seven rigs week on week. The company’s August 22 rig count showed that North America cut four rigs week on week, its August 15 rig count revealed that North America added three rigs week on week, and its August 8 rig count revealed that North America added two rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ August 1 rig count showed that North America dropped seven rigs week on week, its July 25 rig count revealed that North America added eight rigs week on week, its July 18 count showed that North America added 17 rigs week on week, its July 11 rig count showed that North America added nine rigs week on week, and its July 3 count highlighted that North America added three rigs week on week.

In its June 27 rig count, Baker Hughes revealed that North America dropped six rigs week on week. The company’s June 20 rig count showed that the total North America rig count remained unchanged week on week, its June 13 rig count showed that North America added 20 rigs week on week, and its June 6 rig count showed that North America cut two rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ May 30 rig count revealed that North America dropped five rigs week on week, its May 23 count showed that North America dropped 17 rigs week on week, and its May 16 rig count showed that North America added five rigs week on week. The company’s May 9 rig count revealed that North America cut 12 rigs week on week, its May 2 count revealed that North America dropped 11 rigs week on week, and its April 25 count showed that North America dropped four rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ April 17 count showed that North America dropped two rigs week on week, its April 11 rig count revealed that North America cut 22 rigs week on week, the company’s April 4 rig count showed that North America cut 12 rigs week on week, its March 28 count revealed that North America cut 18 rigs week on week, and its March 21 rig count also revealed that North America cut 18 rigs week on week. Baker Hughes’ March 14 count showed that North America dropped 35 rigs week on week and its March 7 rig count revealed North America cut 15 rigs week on week.

In its February 28 rig count, Baker Hughes showed that North America added five rigs week on week. Its February 21 count revealed that North America added three rigs week on week, its February 14 rig count showed that North America dropped two rigs week on week, and its January 31 rig count showed that North America added 19 rigs week on week.

The company’s January 24 rig count revealed that North America added 12 rigs week on week, its January 17 count showed that North America added nine rigs week on week, and its January 10 rig count outlined that North America added 117 rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ January 3 rig count revealed that North America dropped one rig week on week and its December 27 rig count showed that North America dropped 71 rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes, which has issued rotary rig counts since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company notes that working rig location information is provided in part by Enverus.

