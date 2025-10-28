North America Adds Rigs For 3 Straight Weeks

North America added three rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest North America rotary rig count, which was published on October 24.

The total U.S. rig count increased by two week on week and the total Canada rig count rose by one during the same period, taking the total North America rig count up to 749, comprising 550 rigs from the U.S. and 199 rigs from Canada, the count outlined.

Of the total U.S. rig count of 550, 527 rigs are categorized as land rigs, 21 are categorized as offshore rigs, and two are categorized as inland water rigs. The total U.S. rig count is made up of 420 oil rigs, 121 gas rigs, and nine miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which revealed that the U.S. total comprises 485 horizontal rigs, 53 directional rigs, and 12 vertical rigs.

Week on week, the U.S. offshore rig count rose by four, and its land and inland water rig counts each dropped by one, Baker Hughes highlighted. The U.S. oil rig count rose by two week on week, and its gas and miscellaneous rig counts remained unchanged during the period, the count showed. The U.S. directional rig count rose by two week on week, while its vertical rig count increased by one and its horizontal rig count dropped by one, the count revealed.

A major state variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, Louisiana added three rigs, Wyoming added two rigs, and Colorado and Texas each dropped one rig. A major state variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, the Eagle Ford and Permian basins each dropped one rig.

Canada’s total rig count of 199 is made up of 138 oil rigs and 61 gas rigs, Baker Hughes pointed out. Week on week, the country’s oil rig count increased by two, its gas rig count remained unchanged, and its miscellaneous rig count dropped by one, the count revealed.

The total North America rig count is down 52 rigs compared to year ago levels, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which showed that the U.S. has cut 35 rigs and Canada has cut 17 rigs, year on year. The U.S. has dropped 60 oil rigs and added 20 gas rigs and five miscellaneous rigs, while Canada has dropped 12 oil rigs and five gas rigs, year on year, the count outlined.

In its previous rig count, which was released on October 17, Baker Hughes revealed that North America added six rigs week on week. The total U.S. rig count increased by one week on week and the total Canada rig count increased by five during the same period, that count showed. Baker Hughes’ October 10 rig count showed that North America added one rig week on week.

In its October 3 count, Baker Hughes revealed that North America’s rig count remained unchanged week on week. The company’s September 26 rig count revealed that North America added eight rigs week on week, its September 19 rig count revealed that North America added six rigs week on week, its September 12 rig count showed that North America added seven rigs week on week, and its September 5 rig count also revealed that North America added seven rigs week on week.

In its August 29 rig count, Baker Hughes showed that North America cut seven rigs week on week. The company’s August 22 rig count showed that North America cut four rigs week on week, its August 15 rig count revealed that North America added three rigs week on week, and its August 8 rig count revealed that North America added two rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ August 1 rig count showed that North America dropped seven rigs week on week, its July 25 rig count revealed that North America added eight rigs week on week, its July 18 count showed that North America added 17 rigs week on week, its July 11 rig count showed that North America added nine rigs week on week, and its July 3 count highlighted that North America added three rigs week on week.

In its June 27 rig count, Baker Hughes revealed that North America dropped six rigs week on week. The company’s June 20 rig count showed that the total North America rig count remained unchanged week on week, its June 13 rig count showed that North America added 20 rigs week on week, and its June 6 rig count showed that North America cut two rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ May 30 rig count revealed that North America dropped five rigs week on week, its May 23 count showed that North America dropped 17 rigs week on week, and its May 16 rig count showed that North America added five rigs week on week. The company’s May 9 rig count revealed that North America cut 12 rigs week on week, its May 2 count revealed that North America dropped 11 rigs week on week, and its April 25 count showed that North America dropped four rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ April 17 count showed that North America dropped two rigs week on week, its April 11 rig count revealed that North America cut 22 rigs week on week, the company’s April 4 rig count showed that North America cut 12 rigs week on week, its March 28 count revealed that North America cut 18 rigs week on week, and its March 21 rig count also revealed that North America cut 18 rigs week on week. Baker Hughes’ March 14 count showed that North America dropped 35 rigs week on week and its March 7 rig count revealed North America cut 15 rigs week on week.

In its February 28 rig count, Baker Hughes showed that North America added five rigs week on week. Its February 21 count revealed that North America added three rigs week on week, its February 14 rig count showed that North America dropped two rigs week on week, and its January 31 rig count showed that North America added 19 rigs week on week.

The company’s January 24 rig count revealed that North America added 12 rigs week on week, its January 17 count showed that North America added nine rigs week on week, and its January 10 rig count outlined that North America added 117 rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ January 3 rig count revealed that North America dropped one rig week on week and its December 27 rig count showed that North America dropped 71 rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes states on its site that it has issued rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Baker Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. On its site, the company describes the figures as “an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers”. The company notes on its site that working rig location information is provided in part by Enverus.

