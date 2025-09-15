North America Adds Rigs for 2 Straight Weeks

North America added seven rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest North America rotary rig count, which was released on September 12.

The U.S. added two rigs and Canada added five rigs week on week, taking the total North America rig count up to 725, comprising 539 rigs from the U.S. and 186 rigs from Canada, the count outlined.

Of the total U.S. rig count of 539, 524 rigs are categorized as land rigs, 13 are categorized as offshore rigs, and two are categorized as inland water rigs. The total U.S. rig count is made up of 416 oil rigs, 118 gas rigs, and five miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which revealed that the U.S. total comprises 471 horizontal rigs, 56 directional rigs, and 12 vertical rigs.

Week on week, the U.S. offshore and inland water rig counts remained unchanged and the country’s land rig count increased by two, Baker Hughes highlighted. The U.S. oil rig count increased by two and its gas and miscellaneous rig counts remained unchanged week on week, the count showed. The U.S. directional rig count increased by two, week on week, while its horizontal rig count increased by one and its vertical rig count declined by one during the same period, the count revealed.

A major state variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, New Mexico, Ohio, and Texas each added one rig and Oklahoma dropped one rig. A major basin variances subcategory included in Baker Hughes’ rig count showed that, week on week, the Eagle Ford basin added three rigs and the Cana Woodford and Utica basins each added one rig.

Canada’s total rig count of 186 is made up of 126 oil rigs, 59 gas rigs, and one miscellaneous rig, Baker Hughes pointed out. Week on week, the country’s oil rig count increased by three, and its gas and miscellaneous rig counts each increased by one, the count revealed.

The total North America rig count is down 83 rigs compared to year ago levels, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which showed that the U.S. has cut 51 rigs and Canada has cut 32 rigs, year on year. The U.S. has dropped 72 oil rigs and added 21 gas rigs, while Canada has dropped 24 oil rigs and eight gas rigs, year on year, the count outlined.

In its previous rig count, which was released on September 5, Baker Hughes also revealed that revealed that North America added seven rigs week on week. The U.S. added one rig and Canada added six rigs week on week, that count showed.

Baker Hughes’ August 29 rig count showed that North America cut seven rigs week on week. The U.S. cut two rigs and Canada cut five rigs week on week, that count showed. The company’s August 22 rig count showed that North America cut four rigs week on week.

In its August 15 rig count, Baker Hughes revealed that North America added three rigs week on week and in its August 8 rig count, the company revealed that North America added two rigs week on week.

In its August 1 rig count, Baker Hughes showed that North America dropped seven rigs week on week. Its July 25 rig count revealed that North America added eight rigs week on week, its July 18 count showed that North America added 17 rigs week on week, its July 11 rig count showed that North America added nine rigs week on week, and its July 3 count highlighted that North America added three rigs week on week.

In its June 27 rig count, Baker Hughes revealed that North America dropped six rigs week on week. The company’s June 20 rig count showed that the total North America rig count remained unchanged week on week, its June 13 rig count showed that North America added 20 rigs week on week, and its June 6 rig count showed that North America cut two rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ May 30 rig count revealed that North America dropped five rigs week on week, its May 23 count showed that North America dropped 17 rigs week on week, and its May 16 rig count showed that North America added five rigs week on week. The company’s May 9 rig count revealed that North America cut 12 rigs week on week, its May 2 count revealed that North America dropped 11 rigs week on week, and its April 25 count showed that North America dropped four rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ April 17 count showed that North America dropped two rigs week on week, its April 11 rig count revealed that North America cut 22 rigs week on week, the company’s April 4 rig count showed that North America cut 12 rigs week on week, its March 28 count revealed that North America cut 18 rigs week on week, and its March 21 rig count also revealed that North America cut 18 rigs week on week. Baker Hughes’ March 14 count showed that North America dropped 35 rigs week on week and its March 7 rig count revealed North America cut 15 rigs week on week.

In its February 28 rig count, Baker Hughes showed that North America added five rigs week on week. Its February 21 count revealed that North America added three rigs week on week, its February 14 rig count showed that North America dropped two rigs week on week, and its January 31 rig count showed that North America added 19 rigs week on week.

The company’s January 24 rig count revealed that North America added 12 rigs week on week, its January 17 count showed that North America added nine rigs week on week, and its January 10 rig count outlined that North America added 117 rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes’ January 3 rig count revealed that North America dropped one rig week on week and its December 27 rig count showed that North America dropped 71 rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes, which has issued rotary rig counts since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company notes that working rig location information is provided in part by Enverus.

