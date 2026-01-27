North America Adds More Rigs Week on Week

North America added six rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest North America rotary rig count, which was published on January 23.

The total U.S. rig count rose by one week on week and the total Canada rig count increased by five during the same period, pushing the total North America rig count up to 775, comprising 544 rigs from the U.S. and 231 rigs from Canada, the count outlined.

Of the total U.S. rig count of 544, 526 rigs are categorized as land rigs, 15 are categorized as offshore rigs, and three are categorized as inland water rigs. The total U.S. rig count is made up of 411 oil rigs, 122 gas rigs, and 11 miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which revealed that the U.S. total comprises 476 horizontal rigs, 55 directional rigs, and 13 vertical rigs.

Week on week, the U.S. land rig count rose by two, its offshore rig count dropped by one, and its inland water rig count remained unchanged, Baker Hughes highlighted. The U.S. oil rig count rose by one week on week, while its gas and miscellaneous rig counts remained unchanged week on week, the count showed. The U.S. horizontal and vertical rig counts each increased by one week on week, and the country’s directional rig count dropped by one during the same period, the count revealed.

A major state variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, Louisiana dropped two rigs, Utah dropped one rig, Colorado added two rigs, and Wyoming and Texas each added one rig. A major basin variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, the DJ-Niobrara basin added two rigs.

Canada’s total rig count of 231 is made up of 158 oil rigs and 73 gas rigs, Baker Hughes pointed out. Week on week, the country’s oil rig count increased by eight, its gas rig count dropped by three, and its miscellaneous rig count remained unchanged, the count revealed.

The total North America rig count is down 46 rigs compared to year ago levels, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which showed that the U.S. has cut 32 rigs and Canada has cut 14 rigs, year on year. The U.S. has dropped 61 oil rigs and added 23 gas rigs and six miscellaneous rigs, while Canada has dropped 16 oil rigs and added two gas rigs, year on year, the count outlined.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

In a J.P. Morgan report dated January 23, which was sent to Rigzone by the JPM Commodities Research team on Monday, J.P. Morgan analysts noted that “total U.S. oil and gas rigs increased by one this week to 544, according to Baker Hughes”.

“Oil focused rigs increased by one to 411, after increasing by one the previous week. Meanwhile, natural gas focused rigs remained unchanged at 122, following a decrease of two rigs last week,” they added.

“The rig count in the five major tight oil basins - we use the EIA [U.S. Energy Information Administration] basin definition - increased by three to 387 rigs, while the rig count in the two major tight gas basins also remained unchanged at 86. Miscellaneous rigs remained unchanged at 11 rigs,” they continued.

“Drilling activity remains broadly flat, with minimal WoW changes. The only notable movement was a gain of three rigs in the Niobrara, partly offset by losses in regions outside the DPR coverage,” they said.

In Friday’s report, the J.P. Morgan analysts went on to state that “market attention is now fully focused on the approaching winter storm expected to hit large parts of the U.S. this weekend”. They pointed out that Texas had already issued disaster declarations for 134 counties.

“The storm is expected to be one of the most severe since 2021, with cold conditions likely to persist for at least two days,” the analysts said in the report.

“Early production updates are already indicating the emerging impact of the freeze-offs,” they added.

“Overall, we estimate that U.S. crude supply will decline by roughly 260-280,000 barrels per day in January compared to December, slightly below the 300,000 barrel per day decline seen in January 2025 and well below the 780,000 barrel per day drop recorded in January 2024,” they continued.

In its previous count, which was published on January 16, Baker Hughes showed that North America added 28 rigs week on week. The total U.S. rig count dropped by one week on week and the total Canada rig count increased by 29 during the same period, that count showed.

Baker Hughes’ January 9 rig count revealed that North America added 94 rigs week on week, its December 30 rig count showed that North America dropped 16 rigs week on week, its December 23 count revealed that North America dropped 64 rigs week on week, and its December 19 rig count revealed that North America’s rig count dropped by 13 week on week.

According to monthly rig count summary figures in Baker Hughes’ latest count, the North America rig count stood at 733 in January 2026 and 718 in December 2025. The latest count outlined that that the North America rig count stood at 739 in November 2025, 741 in October 2025, 728 in September 2025, 717 in August 2025, 707 in July 2025, 687 in June 2025, 690 in May 2025, 725 in April 2025, 786 in March 2025, 836 in February 2025, and 791 in January 2025.

Archived Baker Hughes data, which Rigzone was directed to by the Baker Hughes team, outlined that the North America rig count stood at 751 in December 2024, 789 in November 2024, 804 in October, September, and August 2024, 779 in July 2024, 750 in June 2024, 722 in May 2024, 748 in April 2024, 822 in March 2024, 855 in February 2024, and 818 in January 2024.

This data outlined that, in 2023, the North America rig count stood at 784 in December, 816 in November, 814 in October, 819 in September, 836 in August, 858 in July, 832 in June, 817 in May, 861 in April, 948 in March, 1,006 in February, and 998 in January.

Going further back, this data outlined that, in 2020, the North America rig count stood at 432 in December, 405 in November, 361 in October, 316 in September, 303 in August, 288 in July, 292 in June, 371 in May, 598 in April, 904 in March, 1,039 in February, and 996 in January.

Baker Hughes states on its site that it has issued rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Baker Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. On its site, the company describes the figures as “an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers”. The company notes on its site that working rig location information is provided in part by Enverus.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com