North America Adds More Rigs
North America added five more rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on September 23.
Four of these additions came from Canada and the remaining additional rig came from the U.S., Baker Hughes’ count showed. Canada now has 215 rigs, comprising 148 oil rigs and 67 gas rigs, while the U.S. has 764 rigs, comprising 602 oil rigs, 160 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ count outlined. Of the total U.S. rig count, 744 rigs are classified as land rigs, 16 are classified as offshore rigs, and four are classified as inland water rigs.
Compared to year ago figures, North America has added 296 rigs, with 243 coming from the U.S. and 53 coming from Canada, according to Baker Hughes’ count. The U.S. additions comprise 181 oil rigs, 61 gas rigs, and one miscellaneous rig. Canada added 52 oil rigs and two gas rigs year on year, but dropped one miscellaneous rig, Baker Hughes’ data highlighted.
In its previous rig count, published on September 16, Baker Hughes revealed North America added 10 rigs week on week. In the rig count before that, which was published on September 9, Baker Hughes revealed that North America dropped four rigs week on week.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
