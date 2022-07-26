North America Adds More Rigs
North America added six rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on July 22.
The additions take the total North America rig count to 953, comprising 758 rigs from the U.S. and 195 from Canada, the count showed. Of the six weekly additions, two came from the U.S. and four came from Canada, the count highlighted.
The total U.S. rig figure of 758 is made up of 738 land rigs, 16 offshore rigs and four inland water rigs, according to Baker Hughes. Of this total rig figure, 599 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 155 are classified as gas rigs and four are classified as miscellaneous rigs. Canada’s total rig figure of 195 is made up of 124 oil rigs and 71 gas rigs, Baker Hughes’ latest count shows.
North America has added 313 rigs compared to last year, with 267 of these coming from the U.S. and 46 coming from Canada, the count reveals. The U.S. has added 212 oil rigs, 51 gas rigs and four miscellaneous rigs compared to last year, while Canada has added 31 oil rigs and 16 gas rigs, and dropped one miscellaneous rig, compared to last year, Baker Hughes’ count points out.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
