North America Adds Another 24 Rigs
North America added another 24 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on January 21.
The region’s total rig count now stands at 816, comprising 604 rigs in the U.S. and 212 rigs in Canada, Baker Hughes’ rig count shows. Of the 24 weekly additions, three were revealed to have come from the U.S. and 21 from Canada. North America has added 266 rigs compared to this time last year, Baker Hughes’ figures highlight.
The total U.S. rig count of 604 is made up of 584 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, according to Baker Hughes, which outlines that the country has 491 oil rigs and 113 gas rigs. Compared to year ago figures, the U.S. has added 226 rigs, Baker Hughes’ data shows.
Canada’s total rig count of 212 comprises 134 oil rigs and 78 gas rigs. The country had added 40 rigs compared to this time last year, comprising 38 oil rigs and two gas rigs, Baker Hughes’ latest rig count highlights.
According to Baker Hughes’ rig count published on January 14, North America’s rig count increased by 63 week on week. Baker Hughes rotary rig count published on January 7 also showed that North America added 53 rigs week on week.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
