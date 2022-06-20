North America Adds Another 22 Rigs

North America added 22 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on June 17.

The additions take the total North America rig count figure up to 896, Baker Hughes’ count revealed. Fifteen of the 22 additions came from Canada, while the remaining seven came from the U.S., the rig count outlined. Baker Hughes’ previous rig count, released on June 10, showed that North America added 30 rigs week on week, and the rig count before that, published on June 3, showed that the total North America rig figure had jumped by 14 week on week.

Canada’s 15 weekly rig additions took the country’s total rig count up to 156, comprising 104 oil rigs and 52 gas rigs, and the U.S.’s seven weekly additions took the total U.S. rig count up to 740, comprising 584 oil rigs, 154 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted. Of the total U.S. rig count of 740, 721 rigs are land rigs, 16 are offshore rigs, and three are inland water rigs, Baker Hughes pointed out.

North America has added 309 rigs compared to year ago figures, according to Baker Hughes. Of this figure, 270 rigs have come from the U.S. – comprising 211 oil rigs, 57 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs – while 39 have come from Canada – comprising 30 oil rigs and nine gas rigs – Baker Hughes revealed.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com