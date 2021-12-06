North America Adds 9 More Rigs

North America added nine more rigs week on week, according to the latest rotary rig count from Baker Hughes, which was released on December 3.

The U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week by adding two land rigs and dropping two offshore rigs, while Canada added nine rigs, Baker Hughes’ figures showed. The total North America rig count is now said to stand at 749, comprising 569 rigs from the U.S. and 180 rigs from Canada. Compared to year ago figures, the total North America rig count has risen by 324 rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted.

Of the 569 rig total U.S. rig count, 554 are land rigs, 13 are offshore rigs and two are inland water rigs, according to Baker Hughes. The total figure comprises 467 oil rigs and 102 gas rigs, and 513 horizontal, 31 directional and 25 vertical rigs, Baker Hughes data shows. Compared to year ago levels, the U.S. rig count has increased by 246 rigs.

Canada’s total rig count of 180 is made up of 113 oil rigs and 67 gas rigs. The country’s rig count has risen by 78 rigs year on year, comprising 73 oil rigs and five gas rigs.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

