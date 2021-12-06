North America Adds 9 More Rigs
North America added nine more rigs week on week, according to the latest rotary rig count from Baker Hughes, which was released on December 3.
The U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week by adding two land rigs and dropping two offshore rigs, while Canada added nine rigs, Baker Hughes’ figures showed. The total North America rig count is now said to stand at 749, comprising 569 rigs from the U.S. and 180 rigs from Canada. Compared to year ago figures, the total North America rig count has risen by 324 rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted.
Of the 569 rig total U.S. rig count, 554 are land rigs, 13 are offshore rigs and two are inland water rigs, according to Baker Hughes. The total figure comprises 467 oil rigs and 102 gas rigs, and 513 horizontal, 31 directional and 25 vertical rigs, Baker Hughes data shows. Compared to year ago levels, the U.S. rig count has increased by 246 rigs.
Canada’s total rig count of 180 is made up of 113 oil rigs and 67 gas rigs. The country’s rig count has risen by 78 rigs year on year, comprising 73 oil rigs and five gas rigs.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Iran Looking For New Gas Reserves At South Pars
- New TotalEnergies Project Flows Fresh Angolan Oil
- Ineos FPS Deploying AI Tech at Grangemouth
- All Eyes on Omicron Covid Variant This Week
- Permian Drillers Told to Disclose Methane Leaks
- Court Allows Shell To Proceed With South Africa Seismic Work
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Saudis Raise Oil Prices for Asia and USA
- Ex-Weatherford President Takes on New Role
- Wall Street Holds Fast to Fossil Fuels
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Seadrill Gets More US Gulf Of Mexico Work
- Chevron Sets 2022 Spending Budget At $15B
- Trader Super-Cycle Belief Has Been Dented
- BP Loads Out 1,000th Crude Oil Tanker From Black Sea Terminal
- SBM Offshore And Petrobras Sign Deal For Mero FPSO
- Oil Traders Stampede to Exit
- Saipem Signs New Deal Worth Around $750MM
- Samsung Nets $1.23B Deal For Jafurah Gas Treatment Facility
- Hundreds Of UK Offshore Workers Set To Strike Next Week
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery