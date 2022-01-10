North America Adds 50+ Rigs Week on Week
North America added 53 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on January 7.
The region’s total rig count now stands at 729, comprising 588 rigs from the U.S. and 141 rigs from Canada, Baker Hughes’ data shows. Week on week, the U.S. was shown to have added two rigs while Canada was shown to have added 51 rigs. This time last year, the total North America rig count stood at 477 rigs, Baker Hughes’ figures highlighted.
Of the current total rig count in the U.S. of 588, 570 are land rigs, 16 are offshore rigs, and two are inland water rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rig count. The country is currently said to have 481 oil rigs and 107 gas rigs. Compared to this time last year, the U.S. has increased its rig county by 228, adding 206 oil rigs and 23 gas rigs, and dropping one miscellaneous rig, Baker Hughes outlined in its count.
Canada’s total rig count of 141 comprises 78 oil rigs and 63 gas rigs, Baker Hughes rig count showed. The country’s total rig count at this time last year stood at 117, comprising 53 oil rigs and 64 gas rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- FPSO Market In 2021 Hits Pre-Pandemic Levels, 2022 To Carry Momentum
- Abo FPSO To Stay With Eni For Another Year
- Oil Rides Into 2022 on Bullish Wave
- Equinor Finds More Oil in Troll and Fram Area
- Nortrans Flotel To Work On Coral FLNG Hook-Up
- Chariot Makes Significant Gas Discovery Off Morocco
- Geopolitics Always Important Driver of Commodity Prices
- Libyan Oil Export Woes Deepen
- DOE Funding Small Cos to Pursue Clean Energy Solutions
- Enterprise to Buy Navitas Midstream Partners for $3.3B
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Saudi Forces Receive Distress Call from Oil Tanker
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Saudi Aramco Dishes Out $2.2B Zuluf Field Deal
- Tullow CEO Signals Oil Heady Days Are Over
- Kazakhstan Unrest Prompts Oil Export Concerns
- Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast
- Valaris Rigs Get Work In GOM, Australia, UK
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Industry Set for Worst Discovery Toll Since 1946