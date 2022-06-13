North America Adds 30 Rigs Week on Week

North America added 30 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on June 10.

Twenty-four of these additions came from Canada, while the remaining six came from the U.S., Baker Hughes’ count revealed. The total North America rig count now stands at 874 rigs, Baker Hughes outlined. The company’s previous rig count, which was published on June 3, showed that the total North America rig figure had jumped by 14 week on week.

Canada’s 24 weekly rig additions take the country’s total rig count up to 141, comprising 94 oil rigs and 47 gas rigs, and the U.S.’s six weekly additions take the total U.S. rig count up to 733, comprising 580 oil rigs, 151 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted. Of the total U.S. rig count of 733, 715 rigs are land rigs, 15 are offshore rigs, and three are inland water rigs, Baker Hughes pointed out.

Looking at year ago figures, North America has added 320 rigs year on year, according to Baker Hughes. Of this figure, 272 rigs have come from the U.S. – comprising 215 oil rigs, 55 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs – while 48 have come from Canada – comprising 35 oil rigs and 15 gas rigs – Baker Hughes revealed.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

