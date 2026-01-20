North America Adds 28 Rigs Week on Week

North America added 28 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest North America rotary rig count, which was published on January 16.

Although the total U.S. rig count dropped by one week on week, the total Canada rig count increased by 29 during the same period, pushing the total North America rig count up to 769, comprising 543 rigs from the U.S. and 226 rigs from Canada, the count outlined.

Of the total U.S. rig count of 543, 524 rigs are categorized as land rigs, 16 are categorized as offshore rigs, and three are categorized as inland water rigs. The total U.S. rig count is made up of 410 oil rigs, 122 gas rigs, and 11 miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which revealed that the U.S. total comprises 475 horizontal rigs, 56 directional rigs, and 12 vertical rigs.

Week on week, the U.S. land rig count dropped by one, and its offshore and inland water rig counts remained unchanged, Baker Hughes highlighted. The U.S. gas rig count dropped by two week on week, its oil rig count rose by one week on week, and its miscellaneous rig count remained unchanged week on week, the count showed. The U.S. directional rig count dropped by one, and its horizontal and vertical rig counts remained unchanged, week on week, the count revealed.

A major state variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, Texas dropped two rigs, Louisiana dropped one rig, and New Mexico added two rigs. A major basin variances subcategory included in the rig count showed that, week on week, the Haynesville basin added one rig.

Canada’s total rig count of 226 is made up of 150 oil rigs and 76 gas rigs, Baker Hughes pointed out. Week on week, the country’s oil rig count increased by 22, its gas rig count rose by seven, and its miscellaneous rig count remained unchanged, the count revealed.

The total North America rig count is down 40 rigs compared to year ago levels, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which showed that the U.S. has cut 37 rigs and Canada has cut three rigs, year on year. The U.S. has dropped 68 oil rigs and added 24 gas rigs and seven miscellaneous rigs, while Canada has dropped six oil rigs and added three gas rigs, year on year, the count outlined.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

In its previous count, which was published on January 9, Baker Hughes showed that North America added 94 rigs week on week. The total U.S. rig count dropped by two week on week and the total Canada rig count increased by 96 during the same period, that count showed.

Baker Hughes’ December 30 rig count showed that North America dropped 16 rigs week on week, its December 23 count revealed that North America dropped 64 rigs week on week, and its December 19 rig count revealed that North America’s rig count dropped by 13 week on week.

According to monthly rig count summary figures in Baker Hughes’ latest count, the North America rig count stood at 719 in January 2026 and 718 in December 2025. The latest count outlined that that the North America rig count stood at 739 in November 2025, 741 in October 2025, 728 in September 2025, 717 in August 2025, 707 in July 2025, 687 in June 2025, 690 in May 2025, 725 in April 2025, 786 in March 2025, 836 in February 2025, and 791 in January 2025.

Archived Baker Hughes data, which Rigzone was directed to by the Baker Hughes team, outlined that the North America rig count stood at 751 in December 2024, 789 in November 2024, 804 in October, September, and August 2024, 779 in July 2024, 750 in June 2024, 722 in May 2024, 748 in April 2024, 822 in March 2024, 855 in February 2024, and 818 in January 2024.

This data outlined that, in 2023, the North America rig count stood at 784 in December, 816 in November, 814 in October, 819 in September, 836 in August, 858 in July, 832 in June, 817 in May, 861 in April, 948 in March, 1,006 in February, and 998 in January.

Going further back, this data outlined that, in 2020, the North America rig count stood at 432 in December, 405 in November, 361 in October, 316 in September, 303 in August, 288 in July, 292 in June, 371 in May, 598 in April, 904 in March, 1,039 in February, and 996 in January.

Baker Hughes states on its site that it has issued rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Baker Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. On its site, the company describes the figures as “an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers”. The company notes on its site that working rig location information is provided in part by Enverus.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com